TCS Reports Double Digit Growth in Fiscal Q2

MUMBAI -- Tata Consultancy Services (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), the leading IT services, consulting and business solutions firm reported its consolidated financial results according to Ind AS and IFRS for the period ending September 30, 2018.

Financial Highlights for Quarter Ended September 30, 2018



Commenting on the Q2 performance, Rajesh Gopinathan, CEO and MD, said: “We are very pleased with our all-round strong performance in Q2. Revenue growth was driven by expanding demand for digital transformation across verticals, and continued acceleration in BFSI and Retail. Our industry-leading digital growth, and best-in-class client metrics bear testimony to our standing as the preferred partner in our customers’ growth and transformation initiatives.”

He added: “Our Business 4.0 thought leadership framework, contextual knowledge, and full stakeholder capabilities differentiate us, and drive demand for our solutions and services. Our Machine First Delivery Model (MFDM™) and Location-independent Agile methods are helping customers integrate automation deep within their enterprise, and orchestrate a more effective human-machine interplay to deliver superior customer experience at scale.”

N Ganapathy Subramaniam, Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director, said: “This has been a very good quarter, with strong demand in areas like analytics, cloud and automation. Our Quartz Blockchain Solution is gaining traction, and we are seeing the creation of nascent ecosystems which could transform markets. Our Enterprise Agile 2020 vision is shaping open, collaborative workplaces and Agile ways of working. This, along with MFDM, is driving intelligent automation and the discovery of a new meaning to work ie training the machines with the contextual knowledge, scaling businesses and creating ecosystems. This people-first approach to the machine-first world is seen as a key differentiator by our clients in driving growth, competitive edge and innovation in their businesses”

V Ramakrishnan, Chief Financial Officer, said: “It is encouraging to be back in our preferred range of profitability at the operating level. Even as we expand our investments to build on our lead in the Digital space, our disciplined operations, the improving growth trajectory and a supportive currency make our margins resilient.”

Q2 Segment Highlights

Industries: Revenue growth accelerated in BFSI (+6.1% vs +4.1% in Q1) and Retail & CPG (+15.6% vs +12.8% in Q1) in Q2. Other verticals to show strong growth were: Energy & Utilities (+22.2%), and Life Sciences & Healthcare (+14.7%).

Markets: Growth was led by UK (+22.8%), Europe (+17.4%), and Asia Pacific (+12.5%). Revenue growth in North America accelerated further to 8.1%, versus 7% growth in Q1. India grew 7.4%.

Services: Business & Technology Services saw strong and broad-based revenue growth across service practices. Investments in new services and offerings, assets, thought leadership and innovation have started showing results in terms of deal wins and pipeline build-up, as well as through client and analyst endorsements and thought leadership publications.