Synacor touts contract renewals

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Synacor Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNC) today announced that it has renewed its contract with CenturyLink, one of its largest customers, for two years. The company also announced that it has secured a 100% contract renewal rate with all its North American service provider customers that were due to be renewed in the first half of 2020, representing the strength of its long-standing business relationships and continued market validation of its Cloud ID, Zimbra and Portal offerings.

CenturyLink will upgrade its consumer portal experience to optimize user engagement. It will also upgrade its email platform to Zimbra 9, the new iteration of the globally-popular email and collaboration platform, which boasts a sleek new UI and out-of-the-box integrations with popular cloud services like Slack, Dropbox and Zoom.

Synacor also recently renewed contracts with Armstrong, GVTC, Hotwire Communications, Mediacom Communications, Sparklight and TDS, among others. The company continues to prove itself as a leading provider of reliable, scalable, SaaS-based products that meet demanding customer expectations.

Read the full announcement here.

