Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Asia Tech 2020 Optical Networking & Date Center ConnectAfricaCom 2020 Leading Lights AwardsCable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
Events Archives
Edge Computing Securing Next-Gen Streaming VideoCloud Native World
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Services

Starry to erase customers' COVID-19 debts

News Wire Feed Light Reading 8/4/2020
Comment (0)

BOSTON – Starry, a wideband hybrid fiber wireless internet service provider, today announced its "Fresh Start" debt forgiveness program for subscribers who were unable to pay their broadband subscription fee due to the impacts of the COVID-19 health crisis. The Fresh Start program will wipe away any debt owed to Starry through July 31, 2020 and enable subscribers to start with a zero dollar balance beginning August 1. The Fresh Start program applies to subscribers who opted into Starry's COVID-19 relief program during the Federal Communications Commission's "Keep Americans Connected" pledge period and includes subscribers who requested partial and full relief during the pledge period.

In early March, Starry was among the first internet service providers to take the FCC's "Keep Americans Connected" pledge to suspend termination of internet service to subscribers as a result of non-payment related to COVID-19 and to suspend certain punitive customer practices, such as data caps and additional fees. Starry's internet service has never had additional fees, late fees or data caps as a standard business practice. The FCC pledge began on March 13 and expired on June 30. Starry voluntarily extended its pledge commitment until July 31.

"Reliable, affordable broadband access has never been more important than during the COVID-19 health crisis," said Virginia Lam Abrams, Senior Vice President of Government Affairs and Strategic Advancement at Starry. "Starry is proud to do our part to support our communities during this challenging time and while our pledge period has ended, our commitment to always being customer-first continues. We know that the economic impacts of COVID-19 will continue for many months to come. By zeroing out the balances owed to us by subscribers who have been adversely affected by this health crisis, it's our hope that this small gesture helps people get back on their feet with one less thing to worry about. It's our way of saying, 'we've still got your back.'"

Starry has taken additional actions in response to the COVID-19 health crisis, including:

  • Expanding its Starry Connect program to an additional 9,400 units of public and affordable housing across the country. Starry Connect is a specialized ultra-low-cost broadband access program that partners directly with public and affordable housing owners to provide high-quality, true broadband access with no data caps, long-term contracts or complex individual eligibility requirements for only $15 per month.
  • Providing its Starry Connect service free to all current and new Starry Connect customers until the end of July to help ensure our most vulnerable communities remain connected. Related Companies, the company's largest affordable housing partner, joined in extending its commitment to covering the cost of Starry Connect for its residents who currently subscribe to the program.
  • Expanding free access to its best-in-class customer care technical support to all consumers, not just Starry subscribers, nationwide.

Starry Internet is available in New York City, Boston, Los Angeles, Washington, DC and Denver with an expansion roadmap that includes more than 30 million U.S. households. Starry currently offers consumers a simple, no bundles, no long term contract, no data caps, no hidden fees plan of $50 per month for 200 mbps download/upload speeds, inclusive of installation, 24/7 customer care and all equipment. Starry Connect provides 30 mbps symmetrical speeds for $15 per month, inclusive of all in-home WiFi equipment and installation, and 24/7 personalized customer care to all its subscribers within its partner communities. Starry Connect counts the Denver Housing Authority, the Boston Housing Authority, HCCI, Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles (HACLA), Innovative Housing Concepts (Englewood, CO Housing Authority), Related Affordable and Beacon Communities as its largest public and affordable housing partners.

Starry

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Anatomy of a 5G Network That Can't Fail
Article: Is Your Information Close Enough to the Edge
Success Story: NFV/Cloud Networks Readiness
Infographic: Service Provider – 6 Key Findings
Success Story: Improve Network Stability and Accelerate DDoS Attack Mitigation
Video: Give your customers an uninterrupted and unplugged access experience
Case Study: Automating Multivendor Networks to Improve Network Robustness and Reliability
White Paper: Transform Cable Hubs into Application-Centric Cloud Sites
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Asia Tech 2020
August 4-6, 2020, Digital Symposium
Optical Networking & Date Center Connect
August 10-12, 2020, Digital Symposium
AfricaCom 2020
August 18-20, 2020, Digital Symposium
Leading Lights Awards
August 21, 2020,
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 26-27, 2020, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Global Telecoms Awards
November 19, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 5, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium - Day 2
August 10, 2020 Optical/NGON Symposium Day 1
August 12, 2020 Optical/NGON Symposium Day 2
August 18, 2020 AfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium - Day 1
August 20, 2020 AfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium - Day 2
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
August 27, 2020 Scaling Service Provider Business With DDoS-Mitigation-as-a-Service
September 10, 2020 Leveraging the Cloud in the New 5G Edge
September 15, 2020 Automating Software Defined IP Transport Networks
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
'AI Inside' Platform Enables Business Agility and Digital Transformation By Huawei
Mobile Network Automation Can Deliver Significant Opex Reduction By Anil Rao, Principal Analyst, Analysys Mason
NB-IoT Officially Recognized as a 5G Standard, Driving IoT Development By Huawei
Huawei's Catherine Chen: Shared Responsibility for a Shared Future By Huawei
Huawei's Ryan Ding: Unleash Network Potential, Inspire Business Growth By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE