Starry offers free service to 'Connect' subs through end of May

BOSTON, Mass. – As part of its commitment to keep our communities connected and online during the nation's response to COVID-19, Starry, a wideband hybrid fiber wireless internet service provider, will provide all of its current Starry Connect customers with free service until the end of May.

Starry Connect is a specialized affordable broadband program that partners directly with public and affordable housing owners to provide low-cost true broadband access with no data caps, long-term contracts or complex eligibility requirements for only $15 per month. To support this effort to keep families connected and online during the response to COVID-19, Related Companies, Starry's largest affordable housing partner, has committed to covering the cost of Starry Connect for its residents who currently subscribe to the program.

"Our country is facing uncertain times and anything that we can do to bring a little more certainty to the communities we serve is important," said Virginia Lam Abrams, Starry's Senior Vice President of Government Affairs and Strategic Advancement. "Beginning today, for subscribers currently in our Starry Connect program or for those who wish to sign up, we will cover the cost of their internet connectivity through the end of May, so they don't have to worry about the cost of staying connected during this COVID-19 crisis. Keeping our communities connected and productive is essential over these next few weeks and Starry is proud to do what we can to help."

Starry has taken a number of actions in response to the COVID-19 health crisis to support the communities it serves:

Last week, Starry pledged to suspend cancellation of service due to nonpayment as it relates to COVID-19.

Starry moved to expand its Starry Connect program to nearly 600 additional units of affordable housing in New York City.

The Federal Communications Commission and Congressional Leaders last week called upon internet service providers to suspend certain punitive customer practices, such as data caps and waive certain fees during the nation's response to COVID-19. Starry's internet service has never had additional fees, late fees or data caps as a standard business practice.

Starry Connect is an official ConnectHomeUSA stakeholder with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and partners with public and affordable housing owners to make available a true broadband service plan for $15 per month, without long-term contracts, data caps, credit checks or other complex eligibility requirements. Starry Connect subscribers experience a minimum of 30 Mbps symmetrical speeds and all equipment, installation and 24/7 customer care are included in the monthly cost.

Starry