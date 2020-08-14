Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
AfricaCom 2020 Leading Lights AwardsCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventGlobal Telecoms Awards
Events Archives
Optical Networking & Date Center ConnectAsia Tech 2020 Edge Computing
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Services

Starlink speed tests surface

The Bauminator Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 8/14/2020
Comment (0)

Although Starlink hasn't revealed pricing and packaging for Elon Musk's ambitious low-Earth orbit satellite broadband service, purported speed tests from a group of beta users posted to Reddit indicate that Starlink will be more than capable of delivering a true "broadband" experience, at least as it is defined by the FCC.

The posted, "confirmed" Starlink speed tests were not uniform, but the speeds did rise as high as 60.24 Mbit/s in the downstream and more than 17 Mbit/s in the upstream. The FCC currently defines "broadband" as speeds of at least 25 Mbit/s downand 3 Mbit/s up.

Meanwhile, tests for latency levels – a limitation for high-flying geosynchronous (GEO) satellite broadband services for apps such as online gaming – were shown to be as low as 31 milliseconds for Starlink's expanding LEO constellation.

Telecompetitor notes that Starlink's coverage is currently limited to the Northern US and southern Canada, with the speed tests appearing to originate with beta users in Washington state.

While the tests indicate that Starlink will well exceed the FCC's broadband speed threshold, they are a far cry from what consumers and businesses can get from most terrestrial cable and fiber services, with 1 Gbit/s being the typical high-level target these days. My colleague, Mike Dano, declared recently that Starlink doesn't pose a massive threat to terrestrial service providers.Even Musk himself admits as much, stating in March that "Starlink is not some huge threat to telcos."

Still, Starlink looks like it could present a solid potential competitor in speed and latency to DSL and today's GEO-based, data-restrictive, high-latency satellite broadband services. Viasat, for example, offers speed tiers up to 100 Mbit/s down and up to 3 Mbit/s up, paired with data-usage limits and latencies in the neighborhood of 600 milliseconds.

And, of course, Starlink is a potentially viable option for unserved or underserved rural areas. In a report published this week, the Institute for Local Self Reliance found that almost 50 million Americans live in areas with only one choice of broadband provider. The report didn't consider GEO-based broadband services (citing issues such as high prices and poor latency), adding that there's not enough public data available yet on LEO-based services to factor into its findings.

Curious consumers
Starlink has plans to launch thousands of LEO satellites, establishing a constellation that aims to provide near-global coverage by sometime next year. Meanwhile, the company expects to put up about 1,500 satellites by year-end to cover most of North America.

There appears to be strong curiosity about Starlink, as the company told the FCC that "nearly 700,000" people across all 50 US states have registered their interest despite no formal advertising by the company. As a result, Starlink reportedly has asked the Commission to boost the number of authorized terminals used to connect to the Starlink network from 1 million to 5 million.

The speed tests offer a glimpse at what might come from Starlink, but there's still a lot of missing pieces to the puzzle. Pricing remains a big question, as Starlink has not revealed what it will charge for equipment and the service itself.

Even as the well-heeled Amazon prepares to enter the LEO satellite sweepstakes, it's not hard to find skeptics about the business model for LEO-based services, given their need for a massive number of satellites and low-cost terminals.

"Overall, you have to dig such a big hole in terms of capital to deploy the satellites and the capital to roll out antennas that to be profitable … is really challenging," SES CEO Steve Collar told me in a recent interview.

That said, he still left the door open, wondering if LEO-based systems could play a complementary – rather than leading – role in SES's plan centered on its fleet of GEO satellites and a new array of medium-Earth orbit (MEO) satellites.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Appledore Report: Beyond OSS
eBook: NaaS Demystified
Whitepaper: The Role of Service Assurance in Successfully Operationalizing SD-WAN
Heavy Reading: Network Slicing and 5G Future Shock
Solution Snapshot Video: Blue Planet 5G Automation
Powering Digital Transformation in Data Centers
BT and Dell Technologies Partner to Offer New Managed Services to Enterprise Customers
Anatomy of a 5G Network That Can't Fail
Educational Resources Archive
More Blogs from The Bauminator
T-Mobile sizes up streaming dongle for 'TVision' service

More evidence about T-Mobile's plans for a new Android TV-powered device has surfaced at the FCC.

Android TV also playing a part in T-Mobile's new pay-TV play

Android TV also happens to be among the platforms supported by MobiTV, said to be one of the partners on board to get T-Mobile's revamped pay-TV product out the door.

Five quintessential questions for Quibi

Among them, will many customers who signed up for a lengthy, 90-day free trial stick around and actually pay for the premium, short-form video service? A new study says no.

Why Amazon is sizing up a 'live' video play for Prime Video

Adding a curated, linear-style streaming component to its video platform will help Amazon promote its broader on-demand fare, according to analysts and industry experts.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
AfricaCom 2020
August 18-20, 2020, Digital Symposium
Leading Lights Awards
August 21, 2020,
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 26-27, 2020, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Global Telecoms Awards
November 19, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 18, 2020 AfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium - Day 1
August 20, 2020 AfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium - Day 2
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
August 25, 2020 5G: How Networking Got Its Groove Back
August 27, 2020 Improve Network Performance and Accelerate NFV Deployment
August 27, 2020 Scaling Service Provider Business With DDoS-Mitigation-as-a-Service
September 10, 2020 Leveraging the Cloud in the New 5G Edge
September 15, 2020 Automating Software Defined IP Transport Networks
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
NetEngine 8000 Helps Open Up the 400GE Intelligent IP Era By Huawei
DC 2025: Ultra-Fast, Scalable, Green By Huawei
AUTIN AI Practices Delivers Cost Reduction, Quality Improvement and Transformation for Operation and Maintenance By Jet Xu, Director, ICT Operation Marketing & Solution Sales Dept, Huawei
Premium Networks Build Differentiated Competitiveness for Carriers By Huawei
Huawei's Richard Liu: Build Deterministic Networking-Oriented 5G Core Network By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE