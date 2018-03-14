Verizon Sells Digital Device Support

NEW YORK -- Laptops, tablets, TVs, thermostats, security cameras, doorbells, light bulbs – these days, almost everything in the modern home is connected to the Internet. With that in mind, Verizon has launched TechSure to give Fios and High Speed Internet customers both the digital and physical protection they need for their increasingly digital lives.

TechSure comes in three levels:

TechSure - $10 a month – 24/7 phone support for virtually all of the devices connected to your network - This includes software installation, device setup support, and troubleshooting help to ensure customers get the most out of their connected devices.

TechSure Plus - $15 a month – Includes the TechSure services described above plus identity theft protection, virus protection, and parental controls from some of the most trusted names in the business, LifeLock and McAfee – what customers need to help safeguard their digital lives.

TechSure Premium - $30 a month – Includes everything in TechSure Plus as well as protection for many of the connected devices in a customer’s home (excludes mobile phones, which can be covered under Total Mobile Protection). If a TV, tablet, smart thermostat, or any other eligible gadget breaks down, we’ll repair or replace it. Premium also includes LastPass Families, which digitally and safely stores all of a customer’s passwords for any of their online accounts from credit cards to entertainment, medical and more.

Verizon Fios and High Speed Internet customers can add TechSure to their plans by logging into their My Verizon account or through the My Fios App.

No one can prevent all identity theft.

