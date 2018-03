The Telecoms.com Podcast: Smart Moans

The usual suspects start by discussing an Ericsson interview Scott did at MWC but soon go off onto a random tangent about devices, about which Jamie claims to be indifferent despite being umbilically attached to his. Inevitable comparisons between Ericsson and Nokia ensue and they speculate about who is doing better. They both need to catch up with Huawei and they will probably be helped in that aim by Donald Trump, who seems determined to make it as difficult as possible for China to do business with the US, and Iain wonders why. They conclude with a look at the smart home market and dare to dream about the potential wonders of a smart pub.

