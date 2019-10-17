& cplSiteName &

RCN, Grande & Wave Team With Sonos on Whole-Home Audio

10/17/2019

PRINCETON, N.J. -- RCN, Grande and Wave, leading providers of high-speed internet, digital TV and phone services across the U.S., today announced the introduction of four Sonos packages, now available as an add-on service for customers in all RCN, Grande and Wave residential markets.

The new packages include Sonos Beam and Sonos One, wireless smart speakers that provide residential customers with brilliant sound in their homes and built-in voice control – all accessible through RCN, Grande and Wave's high-speed internet service. Beam is a compact, smart speaker for your TV designed with immersive sound, making it a must-have for movie lovers. Sonos One is a compact smart speaker with rich, room-filling sound and a design that suits any space including kitchen counters, bathrooms and shelves.

The offering adds to RCN, Grande and Wave's already robust catalog of services that enable customers to enjoy a truly connected home. With reliable high-speed-internet, including Gigabit speeds up to 940 Mbps, customers can seamlessly connect with products and services such as eero and eero Plus, TiVo with voice remote and now Sonos to create an immersive smart home experience.

To learn more and sign up, visit rcn.com/sonos, mygrande.com/sonos or residential.wavebroadband.com/sonos.

