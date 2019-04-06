& cplSiteName &

Podcast: Apple Makes Itself Right at Home

Phil Harvey
6/4/2019
What happened at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) that was noteworthy for telcos and cable operators? Light Reading's Jeff Baumgartner helps to sort it all out for you on the podcast.

Apple took some big steps toward protecting the privacy of its users and distancing itself from Facebook, Google and other companies that sell ads using a consumer's personal details or device location. The company also started supporting home security cameras and routers with HomeKit, Apple's smart home platform. The new security feature caught our attention since Apple noted it would enable local devices to process video before sending it to the cloud for storage. Like mesh home WiFi and smart home management, it sounds like one of those things cablecos and telcos should have done years ago.

While those companies watch Apple's moves with interest, we wonder when they'll use their status as trusted utilities to really put consumers at ease with home networking, smart home setups, and cybersecurity. Is Apple really more trustworthy than a telco?

The Light Reading podcast is available on Google Play, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and SoundCloud.

Phil Harvey, US Bureau Chief, Light Reading

