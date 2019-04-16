Espial Scores Bulk Alexa Certifications

OTTAWA, Canada -- Espial (TSE: ESP), makers of the award-winning Espial Elevate, an innovative TV as a Service (TVaaS) platform, today announced they have certified several convenient Amazon Alexa voice controls for Elevate’s next-gen IPTV, app-TV and cable services. In an industry first, Amazon completed a bulk certification of multiple pay-TV operators, enabling operators to move rapidly through the certification process.

A significant benefit of the Elevate video platform is the ability for operators to benefit from scale. Certifying various OTT services like Netflix, YouTube, and now voice services like Alexa, and making this available to operators reduces costs, accelerates time to market, and allows operators of all sizes to benefit from the most advanced services. Multiple System Operators (MSOs) such as MCTV, Hiawatha Broadband Communications (HBC), Optic Communications, and Eagle Communications are just a few of the operators that offer these services.

With its focus on continuous improvement of the user experience for consumers, Elevate will now enable the customers of certified operators to control their TV experience with simple hands-free control using the highly popular Amazon Alexa device ecosystem. For instance, a simple statement such as, “Watch the Chicago Cubs” will allow a user to watch a baseball game without having to find their remote control.

Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader, Light Reading: "Digital voice assistants like Alexa are rapidly becoming a standard part of the smart, connected consumer home. It makes sense to integrate capabilities like these into next-gen TV services like Elevate."

Espial