& cplSiteName &

Cox Goes National With Homelife Automation

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
4/11/2018
50%
50%

ATLANTA -- Cox Communications today announced the expansion of Cox Homelife to include a home automation as a service offering. With smart home adoption on the rise, more and more people are looking to join the connected home lifestyle. Cox Homelife Automation will offer a new choice to consumers who want peace of mind to stay connected to loved ones and control their home, but don’t feel the need for 24/7 monitored security.

Last year, Cox Homelife conducted a trial of home automation-only services in Tulsa, followed by expansion to its San Diego and Rhode Island markets. The growing consumer interest in smart home services is leading Cox Homelife Automation to launch nationally, beginning in March with a rollout to all markets over the next several months. “We see two markets forming, a well-established and growing home security market and an emerging market who aspires to smart home living but who may not want 24/7 monitored security. Offering more choices in the Cox Homelife portfolio enables us to expand our reach beyond the homes that are buying home security today and establishes an umbrella for future expansion into every home,” said Kristine Faulkner, SVP, Cox Homelife. “The idea of a smart home can be daunting. Consumers want the ease of a professional installation, education about how to integrate and use smart home devices for worry-free living, and ongoing support they don’t get with other one-off products.”

Cox Homelife Automation gives customers peace of mind and increased comfort in staying more connected to their homes through reliable connectivity, automation and control of smart devices. Homelife Automation provides advanced features to control their home including:

  • Indoor/Outdoor Homelife HD camera with secure live camera viewing and free motion-activated recordings
  • Custom alerts and notifications sent directly to your mobile device for moments that matter in the home
  • For example, know when your kids get home from school
  • Control of lights, smart door locks and thermostats remotely from mobile devices
  • Professional installation and educational on-boarding supported by a team of local technicians
  • 24/7 smart home phone support

    While Homelife Automation offers customers peace of mind and increased comfort in staying more connected to their homes and family, customers can upgrade at any time to Homelife Automation & Security, which includes an added benefit of 24/7 professionally monitored security.

    Cox Communications Inc.

    (0)  | 
    Comment  | 
    Print  | 
    • Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
    Featured Video
    From The Founder
    Light Reading's recent Automation Everywhere conference provided invaluable guidance and insights for network operators figuring out their automation strategies.
    Flash Poll
    Upcoming Live Events
    May 14-16, 2018, Austin Convention Center
    May 14, 2018, Brazos Hall, Austin, Texas
    September 24-26, 2018, Westin Westminster, Denver
    October 9, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
    October 23, 2018, Georgia World Congress Centre, Atlanta, GA
    November 7-8, 2018, London, United Kingdom
    November 8, 2018, The Montcalm by Marble Arch, London
    November 15, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
    December 4-6, 2018, Lisbon, Portugal
    All Upcoming Live Events
    Slideshows
    Everything's Up-to-Date in Kansas City
    More Slideshows
    Infographics
    Hot Topics
    UK's £1.4B '5G' Auction Looks Bad for Industry
    Iain Morris, News Editor, 4/5/2018
    Everything's Up-to-Date in Kansas City
    Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 4/6/2018
    8 Things We Didn't Know About Telecom Automation Until Last Week
    Steve Saunders, Founder, Light Reading, 4/10/2018
    Trump Bashes Bezos's Baby, but US Government Is a 'Yooge' Amazon Customer
    Mitch Wagner, Mitch Wagner, Editor, Enterprise Cloud, Light Reading, 4/5/2018
    Upcoming Webinars
    Webinar Archive
    Animals with Phones
    Live Digital Audio

    A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.

    Like Us on Facebook
    Twitter Feed
    Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
    What's in the Box?
    By Huawei
    Beginning With the End In Mind
    By Kevin Taylor, for Huawei
    All Partner Perspectives