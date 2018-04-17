Cox Goes National With Homelife Automation

ATLANTA -- Cox Communications today announced the expansion of Cox Homelife to include a home automation as a service offering. With smart home adoption on the rise, more and more people are looking to join the connected home lifestyle. Cox Homelife Automation will offer a new choice to consumers who want peace of mind to stay connected to loved ones and control their home, but don’t feel the need for 24/7 monitored security.

Last year, Cox Homelife conducted a trial of home automation-only services in Tulsa, followed by expansion to its San Diego and Rhode Island markets. The growing consumer interest in smart home services is leading Cox Homelife Automation to launch nationally, beginning in March with a rollout to all markets over the next several months. “We see two markets forming, a well-established and growing home security market and an emerging market who aspires to smart home living but who may not want 24/7 monitored security. Offering more choices in the Cox Homelife portfolio enables us to expand our reach beyond the homes that are buying home security today and establishes an umbrella for future expansion into every home,” said Kristine Faulkner, SVP, Cox Homelife. “The idea of a smart home can be daunting. Consumers want the ease of a professional installation, education about how to integrate and use smart home devices for worry-free living, and ongoing support they don’t get with other one-off products.”

Cox Homelife Automation gives customers peace of mind and increased comfort in staying more connected to their homes through reliable connectivity, automation and control of smart devices. Homelife Automation provides advanced features to control their home including:

Indoor/Outdoor Homelife HD camera with secure live camera viewing and free motion-activated recordings

Custom alerts and notifications sent directly to your mobile device for moments that matter in the home

For example, know when your kids get home from school

Control of lights, smart door locks and thermostats remotely from mobile devices

Professional installation and educational on-boarding supported by a team of local technicians