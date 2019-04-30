Bouygues Telecom Taps AirTies for Whole-Home WiFi

ISTANBUL & PARIS, FRANCE -- AirTies, the most widely deployed provider of managed in-home Wi-Fi solutions to global service providers, today announced it was selected by Bouygues Telecom to provide its Smart Wi-Fi software and Mesh extenders to broadband subscribers throughout France.

AirTies Smart Wi-Fi software is designed to help operators upgrade in-home Wi-Fi performance and coverage, and improve overall customer satisfaction. As part of this new offering, AirTies Smart Wi-Fi software will be integrated across subscribers’ existing Bbox gateways/routers. Bouygues Telecom will also offer AirTies’ compact Air 4830 Mesh extenders, powered by Quantenna, to provide high-speed Wi-Fi throughout subscribers’ homes.

Recently, AirTies also opened a new product innovation and operations office located in Paris, France to support increased demand for its products and services. AirTies has additional offices across Europe, North America, and Asia. AirTies’ technologies have been deployed by more than 50 service providers across 4 different continents.

