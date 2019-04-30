& cplSiteName &

Bouygues Telecom Taps AirTies for Whole-Home WiFi

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
4/30/2019
50%
50%

ISTANBUL & PARIS, FRANCE -- AirTies, the most widely deployed provider of managed in-home Wi-Fi solutions to global service providers, today announced it was selected by Bouygues Telecom to provide its Smart Wi-Fi software and Mesh extenders to broadband subscribers throughout France.

AirTies Smart Wi-Fi software is designed to help operators upgrade in-home Wi-Fi performance and coverage, and improve overall customer satisfaction. As part of this new offering, AirTies Smart Wi-Fi software will be integrated across subscribers’ existing Bbox gateways/routers. Bouygues Telecom will also offer AirTies’ compact Air 4830 Mesh extenders, powered by Quantenna, to provide high-speed Wi-Fi throughout subscribers’ homes.

Recently, AirTies also opened a new product innovation and operations office located in Paris, France to support increased demand for its products and services. AirTies has additional offices across Europe, North America, and Asia. AirTies’ technologies have been deployed by more than 50 service providers across 4 different continents.

AirTies
Quantenna
Bouygues Telecom

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
May 6-8, 2019, Denver, Colorado
May 6, 2019, Denver, Colorado
September 17-19, 2019, Dallas, Texas
October 1, 2019, New Orleans, Louisiana
October 2-22, 2019, Los Angeles, CA
October 10, 2019, New York, New York
November 5, 2019, London, England
November 7, 2019, London, UK
December 3-5, 2019, Vienna, Austria
December 3, 2019, New York, New York
All Upcoming Live Events
Upcoming Webinars
June 20, 2019
Adopting Cloud Computing
July 18, 2019
Bracing for the 5G Era
September 19, 2019
Bringing HDR video to Life
October 17, 2019
Automating the Cable Network
November 14, 2019
Securing the Cable Network
Webinar Archive
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Building E2E IP Networks for the 5G & Cloud Era
By Gao Ji, President, Huawei Router & Carrier Ethernet Product Line
A Roadmap for Operators in the 5G & Cloud Era
By Kevin Hu, President, Huawei Network Product Line
Huawei Introduces Autonomous Driving Core Network
By David Fang, Chief NFV Marketing Expert & Solution Director, Huawei Cloud Core Network
All Partner Perspectives
Slideshows
Slideshow: NAB 2019
More Slideshows
Infographics