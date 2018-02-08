& cplSiteName &

Arris WiFi Extender First to Get 'EasyMesh' Stamp

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
8/9/2018
50%
50%

SUWANEE, Ga. -- ARRIS International plc (NASDAQ: ARRS) today announced that its VAP4641 Wireless Extender is the first product to receive Wi-Fi EasyMesh certification from the Wi-Fi Alliance.

ARRIS VAP4641 Wireless Extender is the first product to receive Wi-Fi EasyMesh™ certification from the Wi-Fi Alliance.

As the newest extender in ARRIS's HomeAssure whole-home Wi-Fi family, the VAP4641 is one of the most powerful, wall-plug mounted, Wi-Fi extenders available. Featuring 4x4 antennas and 802.11ac Wi-Fi capability, the VAP4641 leverages Wi-Fi EasyMesh to extend Gigabit speeds over greater distances, when paired with other Wi-Fi EasyMesh certified devices.

Wi-Fi EasyMesh allows multiple access points from different vendors to work together seamlessly to deliver a unified Wi-Fi network. Devices with Wi-Fi EasyMesh are compatible with existing home networks when the service provider gateway or access point are also Wi-Fi EasyMesh compatible.

Arris Group Inc. (Nasdaq: ARRS)

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
John Chambers is still as passionate about business and innovation as he ever was at Cisco, finds Steve Saunders.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
September 12, 2018, Los Angeles, CA
September 24-26, 2018, Westin Westminster, Denver
October 9, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
October 23, 2018, Georgia World Congress Centre, Atlanta, GA
November 6, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 7-8, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 8, 2018, The Montcalm by Marble Arch, London
November 15, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
December 4-6, 2018, Lisbon, Portugal
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Google Cloud Next in Photos, With Gorgeous Giraffe Footwear
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
America Is Losing the 5G Race, Says Deloitte
Iain Morris, News Editor, 8/7/2018
Apple's $1 Trillion Luxury Prison
Iain Morris, News Editor, 8/3/2018
Arista Shelling Out $400M to Settle Cisco Litigation
Mitch Wagner, Executive Editor, Light Reading, 8/6/2018
A 5G Device Timeline for 2018 & Beyond
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 8/7/2018
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Personal-Sized Computers Get Scaled Down Click Here
Latest Comment
Live Digital Audio

A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Huawei: Master Ecosystem-Builder in IoT
By Ken Wieland for Huawei Technologies
All Partner Perspectives