Arris WiFi Extender First to Get 'EasyMesh' Stamp

SUWANEE, Ga. -- ARRIS International plc (NASDAQ: ARRS) today announced that its VAP4641 Wireless Extender is the first product to receive Wi-Fi EasyMesh certification from the Wi-Fi Alliance.

As the newest extender in ARRIS's HomeAssure whole-home Wi-Fi family, the VAP4641 is one of the most powerful, wall-plug mounted, Wi-Fi extenders available. Featuring 4x4 antennas and 802.11ac Wi-Fi capability, the VAP4641 leverages Wi-Fi EasyMesh to extend Gigabit speeds over greater distances, when paired with other Wi-Fi EasyMesh certified devices.

Wi-Fi EasyMesh allows multiple access points from different vendors to work together seamlessly to deliver a unified Wi-Fi network. Devices with Wi-Fi EasyMesh are compatible with existing home networks when the service provider gateway or access point are also Wi-Fi EasyMesh compatible.

