Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
5G Networking Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital SymposiumCloud Native WorldCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights Awards
Events Archives
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumTaking Streaming Video to the Next Level2020 Vision Executive Summit
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Services

Small US cable op scraps its data cap

The Bauminator Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 6/2/2020
Comment (0)

Antietam Broadband has dropped its data cap, and it's apparently never going back.

As one of dozens of US ISPs to participate in the FCC's Keep Americans Connected pledge, Antietam Broadband relaxed its broadband usage policies temporarily. The small cable operator, which serves Washington County, Maryland, is now taking that a step further by eliminating data caps completely for all customers, a move that is retro-active to mid-March.

Antietam Broadband, an operator that's part of Schurz Communications, said it made the decision permanent after customers started to shift to tiers that reflected their rise in residential broadband usage during the pandemic. The company also felt that customers needed as much certainty over their bills as possible.

"Removing data usage caps, in part, is a result of learnings from the COVID-19 Pandemic as more people worked and learned remotely," Antietam Broadband president Bryan Lynch said in a statement. "During this period customers moved into broadband packages that more accurately reflected their broadband needs."

Antietam said it was able to stay ahead of demand on its network over the past two months by adding backhaul, server capacity and local nodes.

The cable op didn't release any specific data on network usage during that period, but the NCTA's COVID-19 Dashboard, which captures data from several major and midsized US cable operators, shows that peak usage surged in early March through early April and has since flattened out. Since March 1, aggregate upstream peak usage among the MSOs being tracked by the dashboard has grown 30%, and peak downstream usage has risen 16.1% during that period.

Source: Data from NCTA member companies and others.
Source: Data from NCTA member companies and others.

Though some of Antietam's broadband customers have upgraded to faster tiers in recent weeks, the elimination of data caps could leave some money on the table. Antietam's 1-Gig, FTTP-based service has always been uncapped, but its DOCSIS-based tiers were previously governed by a policy that charged $10 for a bucket of 50 gigabytes of data if customers exceeded their monthly plan. Antietam would wave the fee is the customer moved to a higher speed tier that more closely reflected actual usage. Antietam estimates that an average of 4% of data customers exceeded their monthly cap limit.

Usage-based home broadband policies have been a source of controversy ever since they came on the scene. While operators have argued that such policies are used in the name of "fairness" – customers who use more data of the network should pay more – critics of those policies claim they are unnecessary since they don't impact network congestion and can be used as a tool to gouge a subset of customers that are heavy users due to streaming video and other capacity-intensive applications and services.

Meanwhile, several ISPs, including Charter Communications, Altice USA, WideOpenWest and even fixed wireless companies such as Starry and Common Networks operate without caps and data usage policies and their networks appear to be holding up just fine without them.

As Antietam moves to scrap its caps completely, it could put pressure on other cable operators and telcos do the same and eliminate those policies rather than restoring them once the impact of the pandemic starts to subside.

Several cable ops have relaxed their caps temporarily on the urging of FCC Chairman Ajit Pai. After originally waiving data caps and overage fees through mid-May, several broadband service providers, including Comcast and Cox Communications, have since extended that decision through the end of June.

Most US cable operators don't reveal much about the financial impacts of their usage-based policies or unlimited data plans other than to note that very few customers exceed their monthly data plans. Cable One, which has all but ignored pay-TV to instead focus on its higher-margin broadband service, has noted that roughly 20% of new broadband customers opt for an unlimited plan that typically costs an extra $45 per month.

But will Cable One and possibly others follow in Antietam's footsteps? That's still not clear. Speaking on Cable One's Q1 2020 call last month, CEO Julie Laulis said the company is evaluating its existing data plans and expects to make adjustments when its standard service is restored, but stressed that the vast majority of the company's residential broadband customers do not exceed the company's data plans.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
5G Success Stories
White Paper: The Elevated Importance of RF Propagation Modeling
Video: Manage, Control and Plan Domain Controller
How Streaming Service Providers Can Combat Subscription Churn
Solution Brief: Open Multi-vendor uCPE Solution Powers Smart City Initiative
White Box Selection Guide: Join the SD-WAN Transformation at the Enterprise Edge
Service Provider Blueprint: Implementing Practical, Cost-Effective uCPE
Performance Results: Enabling Virtualized uCPE, MEC Services
Educational Resources Archive
More Blogs from The Bauminator
Netflix gives its subscriber list a good scrub

In a display of goodwill and confidence in its underlying business, Netflix has begun to auto-cancel subscriptions that have been inactive for a year, estimating that it pertains to a small sliver of its base.

Apple nabs NextVR as details about AR glasses leak out

Apple's deal for NextVR, a company that produces live and on-demand VR content, emerges amid a report that the company is nearing the introduction of augmented reality specs under the Apple Glass brand.

Video streaming – and (gasp!) even traditional TV – gain lift during pandemic

Usage of Disney+, Hulu and Netflix is unsurprisingly up, but so is cable and broadcast TV viewing and the desire among some consumers to add a pay-TV subscription, Hub Entertainment Research finds.

Discovery's streaming service will play nice with pay-TV partners

'The cable guys aren't going to wake up and find out what we're doing,' CEO David Zaslav says.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Networking Digital Symposium
June 1-4, 2020,
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 9-11, 2020,
Cloud Native World
June 25, 2020, Virtual Event
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 25-27, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020, Venue TBC, Austin, Texas
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 3, 2020 Fast Forward to IP-Delivered Video
June 4, 2020 5G Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
June 8, 2020 Show me the money! Monetizing IoT security and parental control in connected homes
June 9, 2020 Cable Europe Digital Symposium Series - Day 1
June 10, 2020 Zero-Touch Testing for SD-WAN and 5G Unified Transport
June 10, 2020 Automating Field Service Operations: The Key to Coping with Disruption
June 11, 2020 Cable Europe Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
June 16, 2020 IPv6 Enhanced Innovation: Embracing the IP Future in the 5G & Cloud Era
June 16, 2020 How to Evolve xHaul Networks for 5G
June 17, 2020 Communication Service Providers - Accelerating Time to Revenue
June 17, 2020 Proactive Care: Achieving Speed and Resilience in an Era of Connectedness
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
June 18, 2020 5G Network Strategies: Deploying and Securing Edge Clouds
June 23, 2020 The Outlook for Private Mobile Networks: The Opportunity for Telecom Operators
June 24, 2020 Network-as-a-Service: Transforming the Enterprise Marketplace
June 25, 2020 Changing Consumer Behaviours are Accelerating the Need for 5G
June 30, 2020 TIP OpenRAN: Towards Disaggregated Mobile Networking
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
QCT's Infrastructure of the Future Enables the First Cloud Native 5G Network of Rakuten Mobile By Mike Yang, President, Quanta Cloud Technology
A/B Testing: Fast Track Your 5G Services With Small, Quick Steps By Huawei
CIoT Powers Industry Upgrades and Enables New Growth of Digitalization By Huawei
Huawei CloudMSE Solution Promotes Intelligent Upgrade of Communications Networks By Huawei
5G FWA, Game Changer for Fixed Broadband By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE