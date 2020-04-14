Sling TV streams free TV during primetime

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – SLING TV is introducing a new kind of happy hour with "Happy Hour Across America," offering free TV every night to help the nation unwind after days of difficult news and sheltering in place. SLING TV's "Happy Hour Across America" unlocks free primetime TV nightly as a public service to American families practicing social distancing at home. Starting today, those new to SLING TV can register to watch free TV every night from 5 p.m. to midnight.

As the COVID-19 crisis has unfolded, television news consumption on SLING TV climbed by triple digits over the last month, increasing 164 percent. SLING TV customers have leaned into TV as their evening escape, with viewers switching from news to entertainment starting at 6 p.m. ET and peak viewership hitting at 10 p.m. ET across SLING TV's services.

Happy Hour Across America

Happy Hour Across America opens the SLING Blue service to new SLING customers, offering more than 50 live channels, free cloud DVR and over 50,000 on-demand titles, and allows simultaneous viewing on three screens. SLING Blue offers a variety of today's most popular entertainment and news channels, including: A&E, AMC, Bravo, CNN, E!, FOX News, FX, HGTV, HLN, MSNBC, TLC and more.

