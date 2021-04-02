Sign In Register
Services

Sixty-three new companies join TM Forum

News Wire Feed Light Reading 2/4/2021
Comment (0)

LONDON, UK – TM Forum, the industry association driving digital transformation through collaboration, today announced that 63 companies have joined the Forum since August. These new members have joined from around the globe, including from Brunei, China, Egypt, Germany, Greece, Honduras, India, Ireland, Mexico, Namibia, Singapore, South Africa, Turkey, U.K., U.S. and beyond.

One new member, Accedian, is committed to providing performance technology that helps communications service providers (CSPs) deliver and secure unique experiences to their end users, according to Richard Piasentin, Chief Strategy and Chief Marketing Officer. "The collaborative nature of TM Forum, including their Open API advancement and assets that accelerate innovation and digital transformation, means we're able to provide our cloud-native solutions more efficiently and effectively to our customers," he said. "The past year has shown us how critical CSPs are to facilitating business continuity, and we believe TM Forum's community-based approach will ensure those connections continue to act as the backbone for enterprise success globally."

Another new member, Aria Systems, Inc., joined TM Forum because of the "access to research and tools that are valuable to building a leading multi tenant SaaS billing platform that adapts as the market and technology landscape change," said Brendan O'Brien, Chief Innovation Officer and Co-founder. "We welcome the opportunity to collaborate with industry leaders who value interoperability and problem-solving over proprietary competition," he added.

When new member Hargray Communications Group, Inc., began its digital transformation journey, Cyndie Henrichs, Director, Digital Transformation, said the organization made the commitment to best practices and industry standard processes as guiding principles in decision-making for technical and commercial solutions. "We are excited that our membership to TM Forum allows us to tap into the wealth of collective experiences of other members in their journeys and are thrilled to have access to industry partners in a collaborative environment. With change accelerating at breakthrough speeds, we look to TM Forum as a valuable and strategic partner in our goal to build digital value for our colleagues, customers and shareholders," she noted.

Geetha G, Global Delivery Head, Communication, Media and Entertainment, L&T Technologies Services, expressed the same enthusiasm about their new membership. "LTTS is very excited to be a part of the TM Forum family, adopting open digital architectures to drive standardization in telco digital products. This is very key to building robust telco products that can seamlessly integrate, interoperate and scale with other telco systems, thus driving cost efficiencies and improving customer experience."

"2020 was a year where the telecoms industry rediscovered its true purpose. As we look to the future, it's clear that our industry must collaborate to compete. Working together is essential to remaining competitive, unlocking growth and delivering on our societal potential," said Nik Willetts, CEO, TM Forum. "Our industry must transform faster to ensure we succeed in the years ahead. We are delighted to welcome these newest members who are committed to helping our industry thrive."

View TM Forum's member directory here. Learn more about membership by contacting Arek Hojnik via email at [email protected]

TM Forum

