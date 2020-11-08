Shentel Business launches managed services with Cisco Meraki

EDINBURG,VA – Shenandoah Telecommunications, a leading provider of telecommunications services in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland and Pennsylvania, today announced the launch of the Shentel Business Managed Solutions portfolio in all its markets.

Powered by Cisco Meraki and managed through Meraki's web-based dashboard interface, Shentel's cloud-based Managed Solutions portfolio offers managed wireless, switching, routing/SD-WAN, security and 4G LTE backup. Cisco Meraki, the industry leader in cloud-managed IT, creates the simplest, most powerful and secure solutions helping businesses, from small to global enterprises, save time and money. With its implementation of Managed Services, Shentel expands its reach for providing secure, reliable cloud-based communications services, complementing its world-class Hosted Voice platform.

By tapping into the powerful tools provided by Cisco Meraki, Shentel Business now delivers an easy to use and operate, cloud management platform with an intuitive, feature-rich interface, enabling businesses to quickly and efficiently roll out digital initiatives across multiple locations. The integration of Cisco Meraki's solutions allows Shentel's business customers to build a resilient infrastructure that provides complete visibility and control over the network via Meraki's cloud management platform.

"The Shentel Business Managed Solutions offerings are perfect for small, medium or enterprise businesses who are interested in simplifying their data network management," stated Craig Venable, Shentel Business Vice President of Sales. "Shentel Business has developed easy to implement pre-packaged bundles for small to medium-sized businesses that will allow them to put these solutions in place quickly so they can begin to reap the immense benefits they offer. We can also work with our larger enterprise customers to develop a custom offering that will meet their complex needs across multiple locations and geographic regions," continued Venable.

"Network infrastructure implementations have become more vital than ever for customers given the mass shift to remote work environments, and some are leaning in with managed services," said Omri Guelfand, Director of Product Management at Cisco Meraki. "Managed services enable customers to pursue predictable operating expense models and rely on Managed Service Providers' information technology resources to monitor and manage their networks. Shentel's new Meraki-based Business Managed Solutions portfolio gives customers an attractive offer for managed network services with a simple, secure and intelligent cloud-based platform."

"As a long term Shentel internet customer, we were very excited to expand our relationship with Shentel Business to include the Cisco Meraki managed wireless and hosted voice solution for Joe Bowman Auto Plaza," stated General Manager David Fager. "The internal and external managed wireless access points that were installed, in addition to the servers and routers which are managed by Shentel Business, have made a significant difference in our wireless operations and performance in our two buildings and out on the expansive lot," continued Fager.

Shentel Business offers the most advanced data and communications infrastructure and services in the Mid-Atlantic region. The addition of the Meraki managed solutions is the natural evolution of our commitment to provide our business customers the most innovative technology solutions they need to successfully and efficiently operate and expand their businesses.

Cisco Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: CSCO)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel)