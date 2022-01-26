Shentel Business becomes Glo Fiber Enterprise

EDINBURG, Va. – Shenandoah Telecommunications Company ("Shentel") (Nasdaq: SHEN), a leading internet provider serving the Mid-Atlantic region, unveiled a complete rebranding of Shentel Business to Glo Fiber Enterprise. The new brand name and logo reinforce the company's commitment to leveraging the latest in fiber optic technology to provide powerful, accessible enterprise-level data and voice services to growing communities throughout the region.

Glo Fiber Enterprise is powered by Shentel and will continue to offer the same high-level, local customer service, including a dedicated Network Operations Center. Along with the new name, the company has adopted a new logo and has changed the enterprise business web address to www.GloFiberEnterprise.com. Additional updates regarding rebranding will be provided to business partners in the coming weeks.

The rebranding was fueled by the growth of Glo Fiber residential services over the past 2 years and the desire to align the company's fiber products under one brand umbrella. Glo Fiber Enterprise offers custom solutions for dedicated internet up to 100 Gbps, business voice solutions (SIP, PRI, Hosted Services), managed network services, dark fiber and colocation – all backed by industry-leading service level agreements. Using Shentel's 7,000+ fiber route miles, both enterprise and residential services are positioned for growth in Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

Shentel was founded in 1902 and has a 120-year track record of successfully deploying leading-edge technologies. Today, Shentel offers high-speed internet, digital TV and phone services, as well as robust enterprise-level fiber optic network services in communities throughout the Mid-Atlantic region. The company specializes in providing new technology to rural and underserved markets, believing everyone deserves the same level of service found in larger metropolitan areas.

