Service Electric joins FCC's connectivity pledge, adds free modem offer to qualifying customers

Bethlehem, Pa. – In the midst of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, Service Electric Cable TV & Communications is proud to join the Keep Americans Connected Pledge to help ensure connectivity to our valued customers, as first proposed by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

As part of the Keep Americans Connected Pledge, Service Electric pledges for the next 60 days to:

Not terminate service to any residential or small business due to the inability to pay their bill

Waive late fees that residential or small business customers incur because of their economic circumstance related to the coronavirus pandemic

Open its Wi-Fi hotspots to everyone

Additionally, SECTV will offer free broadband modems to qualifying customers during this ongoing national emergency. For more information on modem access and the 60- day financial grace period, please contact a Customer Service representative at 800 232-9100.

"We stand behind local and national authorities encouraging everyone to stay home and self quarantine," said John M. Walson, President of Service Electric Cable TV & Communications. "Our cable and internet customers are relying on us more than ever to provide reliable service and connectivity. We also understand there are many financial concerns related to the coronavirus outbreak and want to assure our subscribers we will work to assist them during this time of uncertainty."

