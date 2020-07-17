Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Edge Computing Asia Tech 2020 AfricaCom 2020 Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights AwardsGlobal Telecoms Awards
Events Archives
Securing Next-Gen Streaming VideoCloud Native WorldCable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Services

Satellite broadband's future to be formed by multi-orbit constellations, SES CEO says

CxO Spotlight Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 7/17/2020
Comment (0)

Is tomorrow's global, satellite broadband network going to be led by satellites in low-, medium- or high-Earth orbit? According to SES CEO Steve Collar, the ultimate answer might very well be: All of the above.

"Our view of the future is multi-orbit. It's connected networks. It's cloud," said Collar. "We've been clear that we'll be multi-orbit and have a coherent network that will allow customers to move across our network."

Steve Collar was appointed CEO of SES in April 2018. The satellite industry vet previously was CEO of O3b Networks, which SES acquired in 2016. (Source: SES)
Steve Collar was appointed CEO of SES in April 2018. The satellite industry vet previously was CEO of O3b Networks, which SES acquired in 2016.
(Source: SES)

SES's evolving satellite network will largely focus on its existing geosynchronous (GEO) high-Earth orbit satellites along with an expanding fleet of medium-Earth orbit (MEO) satellites. Despite the hype being fueled by Elon Musk's ambitious Starlink initiative, Collar is not a huge fan of massive constellations of low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellites, but isn't completely ruling LEOs out of SES's final equation (more on that later).

While video still represents about 60% of SES's business, the company views the smaller networks/connectivity portion of its business as a significant growth engine as the company works to expand a MEO satellite fleet that will scale up capacity, deliver faster speeds and produce lower latencies than SES's legacy platforms.

SES's expanding MEO constellation, orbiting at a distance of about 8,000 kilometers, will be 100% focused on data services for the enterprise sector, covering markets such as government, aviation and cruise liners. Though the cruise and aviation markets have been slowed by the pandemic, SES is still seeing strong growth among government customers and fixed data connectivity for rural areas, said Collar.

For now, SES is not focusing on direct-to-consumer residential broadband – a market already being served by satellite companies such as Hughes Network Systems, Viasat and, soon, Starlink.

"You're not likely to see an antenna from SES deployed on the side of a house," Collar said. "We think the economics of that business and that market is pretty challenged. It's not a market we're excited about on a global basis."

But SES is excited about the enterprise markets it will continue to pursue using a new fleet of MEO satellites that make up its more powerful, next-gen "O3b mPOWER" network.

Complementing SES's "classic" O3b constellation of about 20 MEO birds, the new O3b mPOWER platform will start to take shape in 2021, with beta service anticipated by mid-2021 followed by a full commercial service launch in 2022.

SES believes O3b mPOWER, a medium-Earth orbit constellation expected to reach the commercial launch stage in 2022, will bring massive scale to the global enterprise market that SES serves. Please click here for a full-sized version of the chart. (Source: SES)
SES believes O3b mPOWER, a medium-Earth orbit constellation expected to reach the commercial launch stage in 2022, will bring massive scale to the global enterprise market that SES serves. Please click here for a full-sized version of the chart.
(Source: SES)

Collar said the new platform will support more than 1 Tbit/s across the network, enhancing the capacity of SES's overall MEO operations by about 5x.

That, for example, will put SES in position to deliver up to 10 Gbit/s to a cruise ship, enterprise customer or even to an under-connected city or town, versus capacities somewhere in the range of 500 Mbit/s to 1 Gbit/s today.

The new system will be scaling in other ways. SES's legacy constellation of 20 O3b satellites in medium-Earth orbit supports about ten beams each. The new O3b mPOWER platform will support about 5,000 beams per satellite. So, instead of delivering service to ten locations per satellite, SES will be able to deliver service simultaneously to thousands of locations and dive deeper into the enterprise services market, Collar said.

Hitting the MEO 'sweet spot'
Collar believes medium-Earth orbit is "absolutely the sweet spot" with respect to speed/capacity, latency performance (about 120 milliseconds) and overall economics.

SES will launch an initial batch of seven Boing-made satellites for O3b mPOWER, which compares to the thousands of LEO satellites required to provide similar coverage. Additionally, GEO and MEO satellites are made to last longer than LEOs – on the order of ten to 20 years for GEOs and MEOs compared to maybe five years for LEOs.

SES estimates that it can deploy its initial O3b mPOWER fleet for a little more than $1 billion, which compares to the multi-billions that LEO constellations will require. "The economics are just completely different," Collar said.

Reservations about the LEO business case
While Musk's SpaceX is a key partner for the delivery of SES satellites into orbit, Collar has reservations about the economic viability of LEO-focused residential platforms, such as Starlink's. He says the recent bankruptcy of OneWeb, a LEO satellite company with backing from SoftBank and Qualcomm, is a clear reflection of the challenges faced by a still-unproven business model that will require not only thousands of satellites but also low-cost terminals.

"Overall, you have to dig such a big hole in terms of capital to deploy the satellites and the capital to roll out antennas that to be profitable … is really challenging," he said.

So, it's no surprise that SES is steering clear of LEOs for now. But Collar allowed that LEOs could play a role in future architectures and complement – not drive – the company's broader multi-orbit strategy centered on GEO and MEO satellites.

"We think there's a place for [LEOs], but it won't be a multi-thousand satellite network," Collar said, acknowledging that the use of LEOs is referenced in some of SES's filings for applications to serve rural broadband.

Collar said he's also keeping an eye on how SES might have a "relevant" role to play in the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF), an extension of the Connect America Fund (CAF) that will provide $20.4 billion in funding over a ten-year period to support broadband networks in rural US communities.

Given that RDOF is heavily focused toward terrestrial connectivity, but not exclusively so, SES could seek out ways to partner or complement what others are doing with the initiative in areas such as backhaul instead of providing a dedicated service from SES focused on the RDOF initiative. "We haven't completely concluded our position there," Collar said.

Courting the cloud for network cohesion
As multi-orbit constellations are core to SES's grand plan, the company is also determining how its constellation of GEO, MEO and (potentially) LEO satellites can work together as one cohesive network while also integrating and complementing terrestrial networks.

Part of that effort centers on a partnership with Microsoft and its Azure ExpressRoute platform. By collocating its satellite gateways with Microsoft facilities, SES will provide global reach to Azure customers via its GEO and MEO constellation, able to connect sites in rural and underserved locations as well as to ships at sea and airplanes that previously did not have access to cloud services.

The expected result will break down the silos between the GEO and MEO satellites and allow customers, including airlines and government partners, to tap into SES's full constellation of satellites from around the world.

"The whole point here is we can be interoperable," Collar said, adding that SES is also leaning on the telco-focused ONAP (Open Network Automation Platform) to accomplish this.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Enterprise Insights to Become the Edge Authority
Accelerating Open RAN Adoption
Capitalizing on Synergies Across 5G, Edge and Cloud Platforms
Meet IoT and 5G Challenges With Flexible, Open Small Cells
Designing a Secure Telework Program
Cignal AI Report: The Nokia PSE-V coherent chipset
Nokia WaveFabric Elements (PSE-V) interactive eBook
Whitepaper - Omdia: 2020 Optical Network Hardware Vendor Scorecard Excerpts
Educational Resources Archive
More Blogs from CxO Spotlight
Podcast: NTT Americas CEO Simon Walsh on providing services in a hybrid world

NTT Americas CEO Simon Walsh tells Light Reading's Kelsey Ziser and Phil Harvey about his company's challenge to help enterprise customers 'painlessly' connect to multiple clouds, multiple network operators and data sets in a secure, distributed workplace.

Promptlink tries to rise above the cable network noise

New AI-assisted tool is helping cable operators identify and pinpoint the source of upstream network noise during a pandemic that has caused peak usage to surge, CEO says.

Dish's Marc Rouanne: Building an open RAN, greenfield 5G network

Light Reading spoke with Marc Rouanne, who was hired late last year to construct Dish's 5G network, about the company's vendor choices so far, and how Dish is designing its planned network.

Haystack News moves streaming needle as consumers flock to local news

Usage of the hyper-local streaming news service was climbing before the pandemic, but the recent surge of big news events has 'propelled us forward,' CEO Daniel Barreto says.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Edge Computing
July 29, 2020, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2020
August 4-6, 2020, Digital Symposium
AfricaCom 2020
August 18-20, 2020, Digital Symposium
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 26-27, 2020, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020,
Global Telecoms Awards
November 19, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
July 21, 2020 Multi-Vendor 5G Core: Best-in-Breed Subscriber Data Management
July 22, 2020 Building the road to the network edge: a look at container innovation
July 28, 2020 Putting the Geospatial in 5G
July 29, 2020 Get 5G Ready Today and Modernize Your OSS/BSS With Cloud-Native IT
July 29, 2020 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
July 30, 2020 Accelerating 5G monetization – is network slicing key?
July 30, 2020 Offload Hyperscale DDoS Attacks to SmartNICs: Powerful and Agile Deployment for 5G Security
August 4, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium - Day 1
August 5, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium - Day 2
August 10, 2020 Optical/NGON Symposium Day 1
August 12, 2020 Optical/NGON Symposium Day 2
August 18, 2020 AfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium - Day 1
August 20, 2020 AfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium - Day 2
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
CIoT Powers Industry Upgrades and Enables Future IoT By Huawei
Despite Geopolitical Disagreements, China Remains at the Core of 5G SA Deployments By Dario Talmesio, Omdia
Evolving to a Telco Converged Cloud for a Worry-Free 5G SA By Huawei
Building a Secure Hybrid WAN With SD-WAN By Satish Madiraju, for Fortinet
5G Performance – Better Signal With AI By Arne Schaelicke, Nokia
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE