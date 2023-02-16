Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & StrategiesEdge Computing Digital SymposiumRAN Evolution Digital SymposiumAPAC Digital SymposiumBig 5G Event
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Digital Divide Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium 5G Transport & Networking Strategies
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Services

Roaming and offshore businesses power Telstra, Singtel results

News Analysis

A surge in mobile revenue and offshore contributions have powered the latest results from Telstra and Singtel.

Telstra reported a 6.4% increase in first-half revenue to 11.6 billion Australian dollars (US$8.0 billion), with an 11.4% hike in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) to AU$3.9 billion ($2.69 billion).

Mobile was the main engine behind the growth, much of it derived from the return of international travelers and roaming. CFO Michael Ackland said roaming revenue grew by around AU$100 million ($69 million) and is now at 70% of pre-COVID levels. It helped to drive mobile service revenue 9.3% higher and postpaid average revenue per user (ARPU) up by 4.3%.

Mobile revenues, especially from roaming, helped Telstra to strong results. (Source: sammy / Alamy Stock Photo)
Mobile revenues, especially from roaming, helped Telstra to strong results.
(Source: sammy / Alamy Stock Photo)

The mobile segment also had an assist from the massive customer data leak at rival Optus in September, adding "low to mid tens of thousands" of new customers, Ackland told a briefing Thursday.

Another assist came from new regional mobile subsidiary Digicel Pacific, acquired by Telstra as a favor to, and largely funded by, the Australian government. Digicel's revenue grew 7% to AU$356 million ($246 million) with a healthy EBITDA margin of 45.8%. On the back of the Digicel contribution, the international business now accounts for around 10% of total EBITDA, Telstra said.

Fixed-line below expectations

But the fixed-line business continued to struggle, with the enterprise group declining 2.5%, mainly due to its shrinking data and connectivity segment, which dropped 14.4%. Ackland said the "below expectations" results from the fixed-line products, along with the lower-than-expected sales of mobile devices, meant full-year income would likely be at the bottom end of guidance.

In Singapore, Singtel's Q3 net profit spiked 18% to 559 million Singapore dollars (US$419 million), mostly on the back of gains by Airtel.

The Indian affiliate more than doubled its pre-tax contribution and, along with other Singtel's other Asian operators, added SG$557 million ($417 million) to the pre-tax total, up 19% from 2021. The return of roaming in Singapore and Australia and a stronger performance from ICT unit NCS meant that underlying operating revenue was up 6%.

Singtel estimated that the Optus data leak had cost 65,000 postpaid customers and shaved S$10 million from the Australian operator's contribution. But the incident had been contained in the quarter and Optus began growing its customer base in December.

CEO Yuen Kuan Moon said Optus' recovery of customer trust was one of the "distinct positives" from the quarter, along with the rebound in roaming and Airtel's strong growth.

Related posts:

— Robert Clark, Contributing Editor, special to Light Reading

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
eBook: Monetize the Enterprise - 6 Ways to Capture the B2B Opportunity
eBook: The 3 Key Digital Mediation Challenges - And How to Solve Them
Case Study: APAC CSP Boosts Efficiency of Enterprise Operations with CSG
vRAN Value Proposition and Cost Modeling
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2023, Embassy Suites, Denver, CO
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 21, 2023, Virtual Event
RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
April 6-4, 2023, Virtual Event
APAC Digital Symposium
April 25-27, 2023, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
February 16, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Getting the Edge on Edge Computing
March 15, 2023 How Networks Deliver Future Value
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
We're building out By SCTE®, a subsidiary of CableLabs®
Huawei OptiX OSN 1800 Ranked as Leader with the Highest Score in Packet-Optical Access by GlobalData By Huawei
Delivering 10G Services with Zyxel's Wi-Fi 6E By Zyxel
How 5G Thrives ASEAN Digital Economy By Huawei
Huawei OptiX OSN 9800 Ranked as "Leader" with the Highest Score in Core Packet-Optical Platform by GlobalData By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE