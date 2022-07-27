Ribbon, Poly, and TD SYNNEX launch Microsoft Teams bundle

PLANO, Texas – Ribbon Communications Inc, (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications technology and IP optical networking solutions to many of the world's largest service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure operators to modernize and protect their networks, today announced it has partnered with Poly and TD SYNNEX to launch the "Get Connected" Microsoft Teams bundle. The new solution offers remote and hybrid businesses a quick, risk-free approach to adopting Microsoft Teams so employees can stay focused, engaged and efficient regardless of location.

Get Connected centers on proven technology from two Gold Microsoft Partners. The bundle combines Ribbon Connect with up to five Poly performance media CCX 600 desk phones or P15 personal video bars. Ribbon Connect is a cloud-based voice enablement service that securely connects new or existing phone lines, numbers and service plans to Microsoft Teams, simplifying adoption of Microsoft Teams and preserving existing investments and business workflows. Poly endpoints are designed to improve engagement with customers and enhance productivity between employees.

The bundle is available today from TD SYNNEX and any of its certified partners. TD SYNNEX allows enterprises to test the productivity-enhancing bundle for up to 60 days free of charge.

Read the full press release here.

