Raytheon Technologies Partners with MetTel on network solution for the FAA

ARLINGTON, Va. – Raytheon Intelligence & Space and Collins Aerospace, Raytheon Technologies businesses, announced their strategic alliance with digital transformation leader MetTel in support of the FAA Enterprise Network Services opportunity. A critical step in airspace modernization, FENS will create the network infrastructure to support new technologies and new entrants to the National Aerospace System.

MetTel has recently been recognized as the only U.S.-based service provider in the leader quadrant of Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for Managed Network Services. MetTel pairs its managed services expertise with Collins' Net-Enabled Aviation Communications and Information Management network serving 25,000-plus endpoints and 6,000-plus aircraft at any given time.

Raytheon Intelligence & Space's cybersecurity expertise and experience in deploying new NAS technology will help prevent disruption to FAA operations.

"Our technical architecture for FENS leverages our partner, MetTel to provide a telecommunications-agnostic model to provide service path resiliency and survivability," said Denis Donohue, vice president, communications and airspace management systems, Raytheon Intelligence & Space. "Our solution delivers a secure network while avoiding telco vendor and technology lock-in to ensure that the FAA can adopt new technologies and tools in the future by leveraging commercial industry investments."

"MetTel is excited to be a part of the Raytheon FENS team and confident that our Gartner-recognized, managed network capabilities will be a valuable part of the overall solution," said Robert Dapkiewicz, senior vice president, general manager of MetTel Federal. "We look forward to the opportunity to partner with Raytheon to help the FAA accomplish its critical mission."

"The safety of our national airspace system is paramount," said Gene Hayman, director of government services, Collins Aerospace. "Our partnership with MetTel helps ensure that as we modernize the FAA's enterprise network services that we can offer a highly secure, cost-effective approach without sacrificing the safety-critical nature of the airspace system."

MetTel