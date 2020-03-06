Sign In Register
Quibi cuts back – report

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 6/3/2020
Comment (0)

Quibi's struggles have not subsided since the mobile-focused streaming service was launched in the middle of a pandemic that forced millions of consumers to hunker down at home.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Quibi is asking senior execs to take a 10% pay cut and is mulling a layoff of about 10% of its 250-plus base of employees. CEO Meg Whitman has already taken a 10% cut in pay, the paper said, citing people familiar with the situation.

Quibi, the report added, is looking to reduce costs after the service struggled to gain traction in the weeks following its April 6 national debut. Quibi does not intend to make "substantial cuts" to its workforce, but would focus on low- and mid-level employees, the paper added.

News of more troubles at Quibi follow a recent report that some of its biggest advertisers are seeking to defer payments or alter ad billing schedules over concerns about low viewership on the platform.

Per the WSJ, Quibi has signed up at least 1.6 million subscribers to free trials and its app has been downloaded about 4.5 million times.

Quibi, which has raised about $1.75 billion, recently updated its app to allow users to cast content to the TV using Apple's AirPlay and plans to add Chromecast support sometime this month, according to Quibi chief product officer Tom Conrad:

Quibi's recent patch of troubles also extend into the courts. The startup, founded by Hollywood icon Jeffrey Katzenberg, has locked horns with a company called Eko alleging that Quibi's "Turnstyle" tech, which seamlessly streams video on a mobile device held in portrait or landscape mode, infringes on one of its patents. Quibi has labeled Eko's claims as "untrue and implausible on their face."

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

