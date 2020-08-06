Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital SymposiumCloud Native WorldCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights Awards
Events Archives
5G Networking Digital SymposiumOptical Networking Digital SymposiumTaking Streaming Video to the Next Level
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Services

Qualcomm, JLC, Ignite team to target smart cities

News Wire Feed Light Reading 6/8/2020
Comment (0)

SAN DIEGO – Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., JLC Infrastructure ("JLC") and IGNITE Cities ("IGNITE") today announced a strategic collaboration to develop and deliver a suite of smart and connected technology solutions to help meet the needs of customers in the commercial, industrial and municipal sectors. This collaboration aims to further advance the Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program in the key municipal, university, school and hospital ("MUSH") segments, as well as the infrastructure construction industry. To help make the collaboration a commercial reality, Qualcomm Technologies intends to bring its technology innovation and leadership, JLC intends to leverage its vast network of essential municipal and construction relationships, and IGNITE intends to provide its expertise in building municipal partnerships and successfully resolving complex city issues. In conjunction with its participation in the Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program, JLC also announced it plans to allocate an initial $75 million in capital for investment in projects developed in collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies and IGNITE, with the goal of driving transformational initiatives in cities worldwide alongside a diverse community of companies.

The Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program, launched in 2019 as part of the Qualcomm® Advantage Network, is designed to connect cities, municipalities, government agencies, and enterprises with an ecosystem of providers to help deliver greater efficiencies, cost savings, safety, and sustainability. With expertise in commercially deployed solutions, program members include hardware and software providers, cloud solution providers, system integrators, design and manufacturing companies, as well as those offering end-to-end smart city solutions. By connecting members looking for smart city solutions, the program aims to enrich lives through the accelerated transformation of city infrastructure and services.

"We're thrilled to collaborate with JLC and IGNITE to expand the adoption of smart cities applications and accelerate digital transformation across various sectors" said Jeffery Torrance, vice president, business development of IoT, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "By providing universities, the construction industry and other clients with our smart, technology-based solutions, we hope to help these key sectors become more efficient, reduce their costs and resources, and increase the agility and safety of their operations. The extensive experience, relationships and project capital which JLC and IGNITE possess will be instrumental in accelerating the deployment of solutions across the nation."

"Our collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies and its network of accelerator program smart technology partners presents an immense opportunity for JLC to significantly improve the quality of life on campuses and provide facilities managers with enhanced tools to manage limited resources in an economically sustainable manner. We look forward to providing the financial support needed to implement smart projects across the nation," said Andrew Kim, managing director, JLC Infrastructure.

"Our work is not about small calculated projects – it's about delivering a strategic plan and solutions that reshape our future," said George Burciaga, managing partner, IGNITE.

The collaboration plans to focus initial efforts on the education and construction industries. In the education sector, the companies plan to bring smart devices to school campuses. Additionally, JLC and Qualcomm Technologies are evaluating opportunities to utilize smart technology to enhance construction management digitization and construction safety, especially on critical infrastructure construction sites. As cities and states begin to reopen their economies in phases, the collaboration aims to develop integrated solutions to enable vital construction projects to move forward while concurrently monitoring social distancing guidelines and establishing heightened health and safety standards.

Qualcomm

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
TIP OpenRAN: Toward Disaggregated Mobile Networking
5G Success Stories
White Paper: The Elevated Importance of RF Propagation Modeling
Video: Manage, Control and Plan Domain Controller
How Streaming Service Providers Can Combat Subscription Churn
Solution Brief: Open Multi-vendor uCPE Solution Powers Smart City Initiative
White Box Selection Guide: Join the SD-WAN Transformation at the Enterprise Edge
Service Provider Blueprint: Implementing Practical, Cost-Effective uCPE
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 9-11, 2020,
Cloud Native World
June 25, 2020, Virtual Event
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 25-27, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020,
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 9, 2020 Cable Europe Digital Symposium Series - Day 1
June 10, 2020 Zero-Touch Testing for SD-WAN and 5G Unified Transport
June 10, 2020 Automating Field Service Operations: The Key to Coping with Disruption
June 11, 2020 Cable Europe Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
June 16, 2020 IPv6 Enhanced Innovation: Embracing the IP Future in the 5G & Cloud Era
June 16, 2020 Key Considerations for Acceleration Solutions in 5G Networks
June 16, 2020 How to Evolve xHaul Networks for 5G
June 17, 2020 Communication Service Providers - Accelerating Time to Revenue
June 17, 2020 Proactive Care: Achieving Speed and Resilience in an Era of Connectedness
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
June 18, 2020 5G Network Strategies: Deploying and Securing Edge Clouds
June 23, 2020 The Outlook for Private Mobile Networks: The Opportunity for Telecom Operators
June 24, 2020 Network-as-a-Service: Transforming the Enterprise Marketplace
June 25, 2020 Changing Consumer Behaviours are Accelerating the Need for 5G
June 30, 2020 TIP OpenRAN: Towards Disaggregated Mobile Networking
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Road to successful digital transformation: Platform, Ecosystem, and Continuous Reinvention By Huawei
QCT's Infrastructure of the Future Enables the First Cloud Native 5G Network of Rakuten Mobile By Mike Yang, President, Quanta Cloud Technology
A/B Testing: Fast Track Your 5G Services With Small, Quick Steps By Huawei
CIoT Powers Industry Upgrades and Enables New Growth of Digitalization By Huawei
Huawei CloudMSE Solution Promotes Intelligent Upgrade of Communications Networks By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE