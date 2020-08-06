Qualcomm, JLC, Ignite team to target smart cities

SAN DIEGO – Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., JLC Infrastructure ("JLC") and IGNITE Cities ("IGNITE") today announced a strategic collaboration to develop and deliver a suite of smart and connected technology solutions to help meet the needs of customers in the commercial, industrial and municipal sectors. This collaboration aims to further advance the Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program in the key municipal, university, school and hospital ("MUSH") segments, as well as the infrastructure construction industry. To help make the collaboration a commercial reality, Qualcomm Technologies intends to bring its technology innovation and leadership, JLC intends to leverage its vast network of essential municipal and construction relationships, and IGNITE intends to provide its expertise in building municipal partnerships and successfully resolving complex city issues. In conjunction with its participation in the Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program, JLC also announced it plans to allocate an initial $75 million in capital for investment in projects developed in collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies and IGNITE, with the goal of driving transformational initiatives in cities worldwide alongside a diverse community of companies.

The Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program, launched in 2019 as part of the Qualcomm® Advantage Network, is designed to connect cities, municipalities, government agencies, and enterprises with an ecosystem of providers to help deliver greater efficiencies, cost savings, safety, and sustainability. With expertise in commercially deployed solutions, program members include hardware and software providers, cloud solution providers, system integrators, design and manufacturing companies, as well as those offering end-to-end smart city solutions. By connecting members looking for smart city solutions, the program aims to enrich lives through the accelerated transformation of city infrastructure and services.

"We're thrilled to collaborate with JLC and IGNITE to expand the adoption of smart cities applications and accelerate digital transformation across various sectors" said Jeffery Torrance, vice president, business development of IoT, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "By providing universities, the construction industry and other clients with our smart, technology-based solutions, we hope to help these key sectors become more efficient, reduce their costs and resources, and increase the agility and safety of their operations. The extensive experience, relationships and project capital which JLC and IGNITE possess will be instrumental in accelerating the deployment of solutions across the nation."

"Our collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies and its network of accelerator program smart technology partners presents an immense opportunity for JLC to significantly improve the quality of life on campuses and provide facilities managers with enhanced tools to manage limited resources in an economically sustainable manner. We look forward to providing the financial support needed to implement smart projects across the nation," said Andrew Kim, managing director, JLC Infrastructure.

"Our work is not about small calculated projects – it's about delivering a strategic plan and solutions that reshape our future," said George Burciaga, managing partner, IGNITE.

The collaboration plans to focus initial efforts on the education and construction industries. In the education sector, the companies plan to bring smart devices to school campuses. Additionally, JLC and Qualcomm Technologies are evaluating opportunities to utilize smart technology to enhance construction management digitization and construction safety, especially on critical infrastructure construction sites. As cities and states begin to reopen their economies in phases, the collaboration aims to develop integrated solutions to enable vital construction projects to move forward while concurrently monitoring social distancing guidelines and establishing heightened health and safety standards.

