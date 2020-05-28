Sign In Register
Services

Qualcomm announces new Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 6 products

News Wire Feed Light Reading 5/28/2020
Comment (0)

SAN DIEGO – Qualcomm Technologies, a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, launches a flagship portfolio of mobile connectivity systems that represent the most advanced Wi-Fi 6E offerings of their kind. Building upon our leading Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth audio technology features, the Qualcomm FastConnect 6900 and Qualcomm FastConnect 6700 mobile connectivity systems feature the fastest available Wi-Fi speeds in the industry (up to 3.6 Gbps) on a mobile Wi-Fi offering, VR-class low latency and Bluetooth advancements delivering immersive audio experiences for classic and emerging LE Audio use cases.

"With the introduction of the FastConnect 6900 and 6700 solutions, Qualcomm Technologies is redefining the mobile experience by extending the power of Wi-Fi 6 into the 6 GHz band and advancing wireless audio with cutting-edge integrated Bluetooth 5.2 features," said Dino Bekis, vice president and general manager, mobile and compute connectivity, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "These innovations enable us to further break away from the pack and deliver a connectivity portfolio optimized to accelerate global adoption across multiple smartphone tiers."

"Wi-Fi 6E delivers an unprecedented improvement in capacity to meet the rapid growth of connected devices and data demand. The introduction of supporting chipsets so soon after the FCC ruling ensures customers will see the benefits quickly and is an indicator of both Qualcomm Technologies' investment and broad industry collaboration," said Geoff Blaber, vice president, research, Americas, CCS Insights.

"Wi-Fi Alliance® members have mobilized around 6 GHz in an unprecedented way, and we're excited to see Wi-Fi 6E solutions rapidly coming to market with the availability of new unlicensed spectrum in the U.S.," said Kevin Robinson, Senior VP of Marketing, Wi-Fi Alliance. "Solutions like these from Qualcomm will help users fully experience Wi-Fi® in 6 GHz and quickly benefit from faster speeds, higher capacity, and lower latency applications."

Next-Generation Wi-Fi 6E for Mobile and Computing

New portfolio extends advanced Wi-Fi 6 feature implementations into the 6 GHz band. Key features include:

Unmatched Wi-Fi Speed:

  • FastConnect 6900 offers the fastest available Wi-Fi 6 speed, up to 3.6 Gbps, of any mobile Wi-Fi offering in the industry.
  • FastConnect 6700 delivers impressive peak speeds approaching 3 Gbps.

Driving this performance for both FastConnect systems are differentiated features such as:

  • Qualcomm® 4K QAM (2.4, 5, 6 GHz) – an industry first implementation of this advanced modulation technique can extend the maximum QAM rate, across any supported band, from 1K to 4K for enhanced gaming and ultra HD streaming.
  • 160 MHz channels support in both 5 and 6GHz bands, dramatically expanding throughput while reducing congestion.

FastConnect 6900 delivers an extra boost of performance through additional unique feature implementation of 4-stream Dual Band Simultaneous (DBS) with multi-band (including 6 GHz) capabilities.

Essential Improvement of Capacity and Network Efficiency: Delivering reliable performance, even in the most congested home, enterprise and public networks.

  • 6 GHz dramatically expands Wi-Fi capacity by adding up to 1200 MHz of additional spectrum, more than doubling the number of pathways currently available for sending and receiving data.
  • Dual band 160 MHz supports up to seven additional non-overlapping channels in the 6 GHz band, in addition to 160 MHz channels available in the 5 GHz band.
  • Deploys high-performance Uplink / Downlink MU-MIMO and OFDMA mobile technologies across all available bands.
  • New Wi-Fi 6 Uplink MU-MIMO capability can increase network capacity by more than 2.5x.

Ultra-Low Latency: A new class of low latency and high speed for emerging mobile applications, providing the foundation for explosive growth in mobile gaming and XR application.

  • Feature implementation delivers latency reduction up to 8x in congested environments for dramatically improved mobile gaming experiences.
  • Wireless VR-class latency (<3ms) for Head Mounted Displays (HMD) provides a strong foundation for this rapidly growing industry segment.

Advanced Technology and Power Efficiency: Power savings due to less channel congestion and improved scheduling.

  • 14nm process node combined with advanced power-management architecture provides up to 50 percent improvement in power efficiency, compared to previous generation solutions.

Bluetooth 5.2 with Advanced Audio

FastConnect 6900 and 6700 integrate Bluetooth 5.2 with the latest audio advancements for greatly improved wireless experiences. Key features include:

Bluetooth 5.2 Above and Beyond

  • Leading Bluetooth 5.2 implementation includes a second Bluetooth antenna with intelligent switching capabilities, overcoming common signal shadowing issues for unparalleled Bluetooth reliability and range.
  • Engineered to be ready to address emerging LE Audio experiences such as multi-point audio sharing and broadcast audio, enabling multiple audio connections simultaneously.

Superior Bluetooth Audio

  • Qualcomm® aptX™ Adaptive supporting wire-equivalent audio (up to 96kHz) and Qualcomm® aptX™ Voice providing super-wideband quality calls.

End-to-End Enhanced Experiences

  • When paired with the premium features of Qualcomm® QCC5141, QCC5144, QCC3046 and QCC3040 Audio SoCs, users can expect robust, premium audio quality with low power consumption.
  • Innovative transmit power and coexistence algorithms deliver materially improved range and link robustness.

Quotes

"As consumer expectations for always-on, flawless streaming video and crystal-clear audio continue to grow dramatically worldwide, modern applications and devices face increasing challenges with respect to battery life, data rates, range and security," said Bryan Chang, General Manager of the ASUS Phone business unit. "Our collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies allows us to deliver the latest capabilities in our devices and solidify our position in the industry a leading provider that values and meets our customers' needs."

"Our long-standing collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies allows us to deliver high-quality, breakthrough technologies to our global customers. The FastConnect platforms will allow us to integrate multi-tasking capabilities into our phones, along with wireless display interfaces, which – when combined with the power of 5G – will help our customers to boost productivity and efficiency." said David Yoon Vice president of MC Product Planning Division at LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company.

Levin Liu, Vice President, Head of OPPO Research Institute said: "The launch of the two new systems highlights Qualcomm Technologies extension of its successful Wi-Fi 6 portfolio into the cutting-edge 6 GHz band for a transformative Wi-Fi 6E performance. Based on the long-term solid cooperation with Qualcomm Technologies, we expect to bring the premium experience including the unmatched speed and ultra-low latency to our customers who pursue the ultimate connectivity experience."

"With more devices accessing home and public Wi-Fi networks nowadays, the new Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth technology features are primed to solve for modern connectivity challenges," said Kinder Liu, VP of OnePlus. "The high-speed connectivity, ultra-low latency and superior Bluetooth audio characteristics delivered by the Qualcomm® FastConnect™ 6900 and Qualcomm® FastConnect™ 6700 mobile connectivity systems will bring users with an extreme connectivity and audio experience with an improved network capacity and efficiency by supporting multi-user access."

"We are looking forward to seeing the future with Wi-Fi 6E solutions from Qualcomm Technologies and making it widely available to the industry" said Shigeru Kobayashi, general manager of SHARP Personal Communications Division.

"Xiaomi has kept a long-term collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies. We are glad to witness that Qualcomm Technologies has once again ushered in a new era of Wi-Fi performance and capability. The Qualcomm® FastConnect™ 6900 and Qualcomm® FastConnect™ 6700 mobile connectivity systems will enable Xiaomi with a strong and robust immersive Wi-Fi 6E and premium audio experience for its products, helping Xiaomi maintain advantages in the competition." Said Guoquan Zhang, General Manager of Xiaomi Mobile System Software.

The FastConnect 6900 and 6700 solutions are sampling now and will ship in production during the second half of 2020.

Qualcomm

