Podcast: What's the story with Huawei bans?

Welcome to "What's the Story?" – a new, short podcast from Light Reading where we take a step back from the most significant topics in telecom to tell you the latest news, how we got here, what it means and what to expect next.

This week on the show, we're talking with Light Reading's Editor-in-Chief Phil Harvey about Huawei. Light Reading has been extensively covering the ongoing drama surrounding Huawei and how US- and UK-imposed bans and sanctions are casting a shadow over Huawei's future and causing upheaval for the industry at large.

Phil joins the show to tell us what it all means, why it matters and what's likely to happen next.

— Nicole Ferraro, contributing editor and host of What's the Story, Light Reading