Podcast: What's the story with Starlink?

Today on the show, we're talking with Light Reading's Mike Dano about Starlink, the satellite broadband service from SpaceX.

SpaceX continues to launch Starlink satellites as it preps for its commercial debut. And just this week, Elon Musk suggested in a Tweet that he expects to take Starlink public in a few years. Mike is here to talk more about Starlink, what we know about the satellite service so far and how it may (or may not) disrupt the broadband industry.

— Nicole Ferraro, contributing editor and host of "What's the Story?" Light Reading