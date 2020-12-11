Podcast: What's the story with Orange and TRC?





Today on the show, we're talking with Light Reading's Iain Morris about convergence and consolidation amongst European telcos, with France's Orange recently taking a controlling stake in Telekom Romania Communications, or TRC.

Iain is here to talk more about this particular deal, why it matters for the individual telcos and the industry at large, and what's likely to happen next.

