Podcast: What's the story with Altice USA?

This week on the "What's the Story?" podcast, we're talking with Light Reading's Jeff Baumgartner about Altice USA.

Jeff recently wrote about discussions between Altice USA, Rogers and Cogeco regarding Altice's efforts to acquire Cogeco, but sell its Canadian assets to Rogers – discussions that have now resulted in an exchange of dramatic letters between the companies.

Jeff is here to tell us more about those developments between the companies, what Altice's momentum in the US means for the telecom industry at large, and what's likely to happen next.

— Nicole Ferraro, contributing editor and host of "What's the Story?" Light Reading