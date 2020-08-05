Sign In Register
Services

Podcast: How broadband traffic patterns change as the world works from home

The Philter Phil Harvey, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading 5/8/2020
Comment (0)

In this podcast episode, recorded late last week, we check in again with Plume CMO Todd Grantham to discuss the increase in streaming media and entertainment usage and other traffic patterns emerging as some states back off COVID-19 stay-at-home orders.

In our last conversation, Grantham had some advice for service providers and said that we're definitely not done seeing the shifts in traffic patterns at home. Let's find out what changed and why by digging into Plume's Work From Home dashboard.

Listen to the podcast below, or subscribe and download it from Google Play, Apple Podcasts, SoundCloud or Spotify.

In case you missed it, here's the podcast audio from April, where Grantham and I discussed how Plume gets its data, how many devices it can "see" in its network and what the earlier traffic patterns told us as various cities observed stay-at-home orders:

If you'd like to bookmark it, I blogged about that conversation over on Broadband World News, Light Reading's sister site.

Special thanks to Avast for being our podcast sponsor.

Phil Harvey, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading

