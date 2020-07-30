Podcast: AT&T Business EVP on using AI to keep customers happy

Sorabh Saxena, EVP of customer service and operations for AT&T Business, joins the podcast to discuss how AT&T is incorporating artificial intelligence and machine learning into its customer experience.

Saxena examines how the COVID-19 pandemic has put the service provider's customer service strategy to the test. He also shares some advice on how companies can improve their ability to quickly adapt to business changes.

"We serve nearly 3 million business customers and to them, service matters," says Saxena. AT&T has analyzed customer survey data, received feedback from employees, and utilized other data to provide "more speed, more simplicity and more flexibility" to business customers.

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading