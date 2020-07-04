Pluto TV streams into Latin America

MIAMI – ViacomCBS announced today that Pluto TV, its leading free, ad-supported, streaming TV service is now available via web browser at www.pluto.tv, Apple TV, Android TV and mobile device apps for download in iOS and Android (later today) in 17 Latin American countries. These countries include Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Peru, Paraguay, El Salvador, Uruguay, and Venezuela.

"We launched Pluto TV six years ago with a mission to entertain the planet and a vision to become the global leader in free streaming television. Now, we are the leading free streaming TV platform in America and growing rapidly in Europe," said Tom Ryan, CEO, and co-founder of Pluto TV. "Today marks a major step forward in our mission, and we are thrilled to offer people across Latin America, one of the world's largest markets, access to our popular streaming TV service."

Pluto TV Latin America currently has 24 unique and curated channels. It will continue to add new channels on a monthly basis for the next 12 months to reach more than 70 channels that deliver curated content attracting audiences in search of premium streaming entertainment programming in Spanish– free and for all demos. Pluto TV Latin America has already entered into partnerships with over 60 major media and content providers, building a rich and diverse library of 12,000 hours of high-quality content, which the new service for Spanish-speaking audiences in Latin America will offer.

