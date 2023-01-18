Parks: Top insights across key tech categories

DALLAS – Parks Associates' latest research, featured in a newly released series of Top Insights documents, reveals adoption across virtually all device and service categories continue to grow:

Smartphones are present in 87% of US internet households.

Smart TVs are now in 63% of internet households.

38% of US Internet households own at least one smart home device, like a smart thermostat, smart door lock, video doorbell, or smart light bulb.

Nearly 40% of US internet households report owning some security solution, such as a security system, smart doorbell, or smart door lock.

54% of US internet households own a connected health product.

36% of consumers would pay more to use power from renewable sources.

The research firm reports annual home service spending is $340 billion across home phone, internet, mobile, security, and video services, amid continued growth of value-added services and connected devices in the home.

