PacketFabric and Avant Communications announce strategic partnership

News Wire Feed Light Reading 9/16/2020
Comment (0)

CULVER CITY, CA and CHICAGO, IL – PacketFabric, an innovator of on-demand connectivity to the secure private internet for enterprise customers, and AVANT Communications, a master agent and leader in channel sales enablement of next generation technology solutions, today announced a strategic partnership. This partnership will super-serve enterprise customers around the globe through AVANT's network of trusted advisors.

AVANT's Pathfinder – the most powerful face-to-face IT decision-making tool for enterprise customers – will now provide access to the PacketFabric platform. Accessible on any device, Pathfinder is available exclusively to AVANT's growing ecosystem of trusted advisors.

"The AVANT partnership is significant because it's the first time select master agents have the opportunity to take PacketFabric to market," said Dave Ward, PacketFabric CEO. "AVANT is a leader in selling the most innovative technology solutions to the enterprise, and we're excited to accelerate sales of our network-as-a-service (NaaS) platform though their best-in-class master agents and Pathfinder app."

"For more than a decade, AVANT has been the leading distributor of next-generation technologies, paving the way for others in the agent community to ramp up their portfolios with disruptors," said Drew Lydecker, President, AVANT. "This partnership with PacketFabric represents our dedication to providing value and innovative solutions to our customer base of leading enterprise customers. We chose PacketFabric because of their superior technology and reputation in the telecom marketplace."

The partnership also supports proprietary market research via AVANT Analytics to influence IT decision making for enterprise customers.

"The consultant partner model is the leading driver of sales for innovative technology companies and AVANT's master agents will be the best evangelists for the PacketFabric platform as they preach about why NaaS is the future of networking," continued Ward.

Taking advantage of private connections to cloud providers and the PacketFabric Marketplace, AVANT customers will be able to reduce their reliance on the public internet and achieve greater control over how they move their data, simultaneously doing it in the most cost-effective manner.

PacketFabric's highly scalable SDN platform is a private Layer 2 NaaS that delivers instant and secure connectivity at speeds from 50Mbps to multi-100Gbps. CRN recently named PacketFabric one of the "Hottest Networking Startups of 2020." PacketFabric was proudly co-founded in 2015 by two women executives Jezzibell Gilmore, PacketFabric's Chief Commercial Officer, and Anna Claiborne, PacketFabric's Senior Vice President of Product and Engineering.

PacketFabric LLC

