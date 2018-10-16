|
The Telecoms.com Podcast: Innovation, OTTs & the Smart Home
10/16/2018
Scott and Jamie are joined by special guest Mary Clark -- CMO of Synchronoss -- this week. Playing to some of Mary's many strengths, they focus on the relationship between operators and their customers, especially in the areas of product innovation and customer experience. Mary offers insights into how this stuff gets discussed at the top table and the challenges involved. They conclude with a look at the smart home as a battleground between operators and OTTs for access to the consumer.
Download the audio on Soundcloud here: https://soundcloud.com/telecoms-podcast/innovation-customers-and-otts and subscribe on iTunes here: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/telecoms-com-podcast/id1124414975?mt=2. Or look for us in your favorite podcasting app.
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View ADD A COMMENT
|
Educational Resourcessponsor supplied content
Featured Video
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
October 23, 2018, Georgia World Congress Centre, Atlanta, GA
November 6, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 7-8, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 8, 2018, The Montcalm by Marble Arch, London
November 15, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
December 4-6, 2018, Lisbon, Portugal
March 12-14, 2019, Denver, Colorado
April 2, 2019, New York, New York
April 16, 2019, Chicago, Illinois
All Upcoming Live Events
May 6-8, 2019, Denver, Colorado
Upcoming Webinars
October 23, 2018
Your 5G Network needs 5G Transport
October 23, 2018
The Future Is Configurable: The Evolution of VNF Management
October 24, 2018
Tackling New Assurance, Test Challenges In 5G
November 1, 2018
Why IPTV and App-based TV Make Sense for Video Operators
November 9, 2018
Managing Customer Portfolio Data with a New Type of Inventory
November 14, 2018
Cellular IoT: A Consensus Around Leadership Emerging
November 27, 2018
DAA - Headend Considerations Before the First Remote Unit is Turned Up
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
One Size Doesn't Fit All – Another Look at Automation for 5G
By Stawan Kadepurkar, Business Head & EVP, Hi-Tech, L&T Technology Services
Prepare Now for the 5G Monetization Opportunity
By Yathish Nagavalli, Chief Enterprise Architect, Huawei Software
Huawei Mobile Money: Improving Lives and Accelerating Economic Growth
By Ian Martin Ravenscroft, Vice President of BSS Solutions, Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
Dealer Agent Cloud – Empower Your Dealer & Agent to Excel
By Natalie Dorothy Scopelitis, Director of Digital Transformation, Huawei Software
SlideshowsMicrosoft Ignite Slideshow: Stay Away From the Agony Booth
More Slideshows
Infographics