The Telecoms.com Podcast: Innovation, OTTs & the Smart Home

Scott and Jamie are joined by special guest Mary Clark -- CMO of Synchronoss -- this week. Playing to some of Mary's many strengths, they focus on the relationship between operators and their customers, especially in the areas of product innovation and customer experience. Mary offers insights into how this stuff gets discussed at the top table and the challenges involved. They conclude with a look at the smart home as a battleground between operators and OTTs for access to the consumer.

