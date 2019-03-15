|
Telstra US Plans to Bridge the Gap Between East & West
3/15/2019
Australian carrier Telstra appointed Nicholas Collins as its first US CEO in September 2018. His mission is laser-focused: help US companies succeed in the Asian market. With more than six years of experience in Hong Kong and Singapore, Collins is well-suited to bridge the gap between East and West. (Telstra's thousands of miles of trans-Pacific subsea cable may also help with that!) Light Reading talked about the market turbulence making his mission challenging, Telstra's plans for OTT delivery and 5G and his work advocating for inclusion and diversity as an openly gay executive.
