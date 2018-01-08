Consolidated Strikes OTT Pact With Philo

MATTOON, Ill. -- Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ: CNSL), a leading broadband and business communications provider, today announced it has reached a first-ever agreement with Philo, a television technology company streaming service featuring live TV, DVR and on-demand services that focus on entertainment, lifestyle and knowledge programming. Philo service is available to all Consolidated Communications’ customers and can be viewed anywhere on any Internet-connected device.

Philo carries content from popular cable networks, including: A+E Networks, Discovery, Scripps Networks, HGTV, HISTORY, Lifetime, TLC, Travel Channel and more. “We’re thrilled to partner with Consolidated Communications as the first broadband provider to offer Philo,” said Andrew McCollum, chief executive officer at Philo. “Together, we are delivering an innovative product experience and content package at an incredible value to customers.”

“Today’s families want more viewing options and the content they choose,” said Rob Koester, vice president of product management, consumer services at Consolidated Communications. “We’re constantly trying to improve the customer experience and expand our streaming services. Philo is a perfect fit for Consolidated’s high-speed internet customers who choose to complement or not subscribe to a traditional TV package.”

Consolidated Communications, a top 10 fiber provider in the U.S., is the first communications company to sign a deal with Philo.

Philo

Consolidated Communications Inc.