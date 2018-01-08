& cplSiteName &

Consolidated Strikes OTT Pact With Philo

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
8/1/2018
50%
50%

MATTOON, Ill. -- Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ: CNSL), a leading broadband and business communications provider, today announced it has reached a first-ever agreement with Philo, a television technology company streaming service featuring live TV, DVR and on-demand services that focus on entertainment, lifestyle and knowledge programming. Philo service is available to all Consolidated Communications’ customers and can be viewed anywhere on any Internet-connected device.

Philo carries content from popular cable networks, including: A+E Networks, Discovery, Scripps Networks, HGTV, HISTORY, Lifetime, TLC, Travel Channel and more. “We’re thrilled to partner with Consolidated Communications as the first broadband provider to offer Philo,” said Andrew McCollum, chief executive officer at Philo. “Together, we are delivering an innovative product experience and content package at an incredible value to customers.”

“Today’s families want more viewing options and the content they choose,” said Rob Koester, vice president of product management, consumer services at Consolidated Communications. “We’re constantly trying to improve the customer experience and expand our streaming services. Philo is a perfect fit for Consolidated’s high-speed internet customers who choose to complement or not subscribe to a traditional TV package.”

Consolidated Communications, a top 10 fiber provider in the U.S., is the first communications company to sign a deal with Philo.

Philo

Consolidated Communications Inc.

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
John Chambers is still as passionate about business and innovation as he ever was at Cisco, finds Steve Saunders.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
September 12, 2018, Los Angeles, CA
September 24-26, 2018, Westin Westminster, Denver
October 9, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
October 23, 2018, Georgia World Congress Centre, Atlanta, GA
November 6, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 7-8, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 8, 2018, The Montcalm by Marble Arch, London
November 15, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
December 4-6, 2018, Lisbon, Portugal
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Google Cloud Next in Photos, With Gorgeous Giraffe Footwear
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
Nokia Reels In $3.5B 5G Deal With T-Mobile US
Iain Morris, News Editor, 7/30/2018
Google Builds Bridge With Microsoft in GitHub Partnership
Mitch Wagner, Executive Editor, Light Reading, 7/26/2018
Verizon Confirms Mobile 5G in 'Early' 2019
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 7/26/2018
Eurobites: South America Drags Down Telefónica's Q2
Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, 7/26/2018
Is GE Selling Its Digital Business?
Mitch Wagner, Executive Editor, Light Reading, 7/31/2018
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Live Digital Audio

A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Huawei: Master Ecosystem-Builder in IoT
By Ken Wieland for Huawei Technologies
All Partner Perspectives