Comcast to Integrate Amazon Music With X1 Boxes, 'Flex' Platform

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. -- Comcast today announced the launch of Amazon Music on Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex, marking the first time the ad-free and on demand streaming service will be available directly on the TV through a pay-TV provider. Rolling out over the next few weeks, Amazon Music will be delivered over the Internet and accessible on X1 right alongside all of the live, on demand, and web content already available on the platform.

Additionally, Amazon Music is now available on Xfinity Flex, Comcast’s recently launched service for Internet-only customers that enables them to enjoy many of their favorite streaming entertainment experiences on the big screen, while also offering them a TV-connected device to manage their digital home. Xfinity X1 and Flex customers can just say “Amazon Music” into their voice remote to easily browse, discover and listen to millions of songs and thousands of playlists and stations.

With Amazon Music, Prime members have access to more than two million curated songs and thousands of playlists and stations at no additional cost to their membership, and access to more than 50 million songs and thousands of playlists and stations with Amazon Music Unlimited, the premium subscription tier.

X1 and Flex customers can say “Amazon Music” into the voice remote to launch the app or navigate to the Apps section and log in to start listening. Those who haven’t yet tried Amazon Music Unlimited are eligible for a 30-day free trial.

Last year, Comcast and Amazon launched Prime Video on X1, enabling Xfinity customers to seamlessly access Prime Video’s award-winning originals and catalog of thousands of premium shows, movies, and live events via Xfinity on Demand or through the Prime Video app.

Comcast Corp.

Amazon Music