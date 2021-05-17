Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital Symposium5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives SD-WAN Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Services

Orange suffers more pain in Spain and plans job cuts

News Analysis Anne Morris, Contributing Editor, Light Reading 5/17/2021
Comment (0)

Orange Spain is planning to cut close to 500 jobs during May and June as the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to exacerbate tough local market conditions.

The Orange Group has already signaled that revenue at its Spanish business fell markedly by 7.4% in the first quarter of 2021 (Q1 2021). Orange Spain, the second-largest operator on the market after Telefonica's Movistar, has now announced that it will eliminate up to 485 positions in order to "guarantee the competitiveness of the company," and will start negotiations with worker representatives in the coming days.

In a statement, Orange Spain said that the "telecommunications sector has been experiencing loss of income for years as a result of the hyper-competitiveness of the market and the number of low-cost players. This poses a great challenge for the company."

The planned cuts account for around 15% of the Spanish unit's workforce, according to local website El Mundo. Orange Spain is said to employ about 3,200 people, although the number rises to 7,700 employees when taking into account retail and call center staff.

Spain remains a drain

To be sure, Orange has been trimming employee numbers for a number of years. Staff numbers across the entire group have fallen from 156,191 in 2015 to 142,150 in 2020 due to divestments and efficiency measures, and they dropped by 4,618 last year.

However, Spain has been a particular drain on the group. In its results for Q1 2021, Orange noted that retail services in Spain declined 10.2% year on year "principally due to the impact of the repricing of our existing customer base" in the second half of 2020.

It did nevertheless note that this repositioning of offers resulted in a positive commercial performance in Spain for the third consecutive quarter, with 10,000 net additions for convergent services, 49,000 additions for fiber-to-the-home and 24,000 mobile contract additions excluding M2M.

Spain has been a hotly contested market for years, driven by an early and aggressive move by Telefónica into converged offerings of fixed, mobile and TV services as well as a large number of low-cost players.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

Orange has been no slouch, to be fair. It launched its own convergence offering under Orange Love and also acquired Jazztel to boost its fixed network presence. Furthermore, it provides competitive mobile pricing under sub-brands such as Amena, Simvo and República Móvil.

Másmóvil, Spain's fourth-largest operator, has become an increasingly big thorn in the side of Orange as well as its nearest rivals Movistar and Vodafone Spain. In March, the group announced a takeover bid for Basque operator Euskaltel and looks set to gain a larger slice of the market.

Traditionally a regional player, Euskaltel branched out nationally last year under the Virgin brand. It has around 840,000 residential and business customers, with an annual turnover of €2.7 billion ($3.2 billion).

A mooted tie-up between Másmóvil and Vodafone Spain now seems all but dead if the Euskaltel deal goes through, however.

Related posts:

— Anne Morris, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
MONETIZE THE ENTERPRISE-6 WAYS TO CAPTURE THE B2B OPPORTUNITY
THE 3 KEY DIGITAL MEDIATION CHALLENGES - AND HOW TO SOLVE THEM
APAC CSP BOOSTS EFFICIENCY OF ENTERPRISE OPERATIONS WITH CSG
vRAN Value Proposition and Cost Modeling
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
May 25-27, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 1, 2021, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
June 17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 18, 2021 Pivoting to addressable ads to uplift Pay TV revenues
May 18, 2021 What is the future of the semiconductor supply chain?
May 19, 2021 Cloud-Native Marketplace for Telcos: Everything you need to know from IT to infrastructure
May 19, 2021 Fiber Monitoring – the Missing Piece in the Broadband and 5G Networks Monitoring Puzzle
May 20, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
May 20, 2021 Simplifying Network Disaggregation to Accelerate New Services
May 25, 2021 Optical Networking Digital Symposium: A New Age of Optical Networking - Day One
May 26, 2021 Maximizing the ROI of your 5G Spectrum Assets
May 27, 2021 Optical Networking Digital Symposium: A New Age of Optical Networking - Day Two
June 1, 2021 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 8, 2021 Prioritizing telco automation: Creating a successful building block strategy
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
A Journey to 5G and Network-as-a-Service: Seven Degrees of Freedom By Jitin Bhandari, CTO and Vice President, Core Networks, Nokia
NetX2025 Provides Intelligent Connectivity to Multiple Clouds By Zhang Jun, Chief Network Consultant, Huawei Carrier BG
Accelerating the Pace of Service Innovation With DelOps By Manish Varma, Core Network Services Strategy, Nokia
Highlighting Contactless FWA Service Provisioning in a Pandemic By Huawei
Cisco Plus: Accelerating Your Business Outcomes With As-a-Service By James Mobley, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Network Services, Cisco
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Building pay-TV resilience in a time of crisis By Jacques-Edouard Guillemot, Senior Vice President, Nagra
Future-proofing the network: Why you need to optimize for user experience By Patrick MeLampy, Juniper Networks
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE