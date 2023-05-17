Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Big 5G Event5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital SymposiumOpenRAN North America
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium APAC Digital Symposium RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Services

Orange shows it means business with executive hires

News Analysis

Back in February, Orange Group CEO Christel Heydemann confirmed what had long been suspected: the underperforming Orange Business Services was to undergo a transformation process that would shift the focus to more profitable areas of the business and reduce the reliance on legacy offerings such as voice communications.

Now rebranded under the slightly snappier name of Orange Business or OB, the enterprise services unit has been wrapped up in a protective cover that will no doubt be peeled off in the coming months to reveal a sleeker and more efficient division, assuming that all goes to plan.

(Source: l_martinez / Alamy Stock Photo)
(Source: l_martinez / Alamy Stock Photo)

In April, Jean-Michel Thibaud, interim executive director for finance, performance and development at Orange, confirmed only that the process was underway, pointing out that strong growth in Digital & Data as well as Orange Cyberdefense was at least able to more or less offset the continuing decline in the legacy business.

In the meantime, Orange Business has also started to tweak its workforce, opening negotiations with trade unions on a voluntary redundancy plan for about 670 employees while also planning to recruit about 800 cybersecurity experts. In addition, 5,000 employees are learning new skills in the areas of virtualization, cloud, data, AI and cybersecurity.

Executives from AWS, BT and T-Systems turn Orange

The operator has now turned its attention to its leadership, announcing three key appointments that it hopes will add momentum to its revised market approach.

Hriday Ravindranath, previously the chief product and digital officer at BT Global, has been named chief technology and information officer (CTIO) at Orange Business with immediate effect. He appears to replace Philippe Ensarguet, who served as CTO at the "old" Orange Business for almost four years before taking on the post of VP of Software Engineering at Orange Group. Ravindranath will be based in India.

Usman Javaid, previously managing director of professional services delivery at Amazon Web Services (AWS), has also been named chief products and marketing officer and will be based in the UK.

Orange Business noted that these two latest appointments round out its leadership team under CEO Aliette Mousnier-Lompré following the appointment in January of François Fleutiaux as executive vice president for France. Fleutiaux most recently worked at Deutsche Telekom's T-Systems division and held previous executive positions in IBM, Unisys and Fujitsu.

As explained by Mousnier-Lompré, this "global and diverse leadership team" is now tasked with nurturing a "new and positive culture within Orange Business as a trusted digital services company."

Orange Business currently employs around 30,000 people across 65 countries and serves more than 3,000 multinational enterprises, as well as 2 million professionals, companies and local communities in France.

Related posts:

— Anne Morris, Contributing Editor, special to Light Reading

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
eBook: The 3 Key Digital Mediation Challenges - And How to Solve Them
Case Study: APAC CSP Boosts Efficiency of Enterprise Operations with CSG
vRAN Value Proposition and Cost Modeling
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 6-8, 2023, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 21, 2023, Digital Symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 18, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Making the Most of DAA
May 24, 2023 5G Orchestration and Service Assurance Operator Survey: Priorities and Platforms
May 24, 2023 Intelligent auto-scaling for Open RAN Network Slicing
May 25, 2023 Security Best Practices for an Evolving Threat Landscape
May 30, 2023 Maximizing the Potential of 5G with Active Assurance
May 31, 2023 Who Cares About Cloud? What Service Providers Really Need in Service Assurance
June 6, 2023 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium - Day 1
June 8, 2023 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium - Day 2
June 13, 2023 Enhance Subscriber Growth with a Modern Approach to Network Planning
June 14, 2023 How do We Capture the 6G Experience?
June 14, 2023 The Power of Wholesale Order Automation: How New Advancements in Intercarrier Commerce Can Transform Your Business.
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G New Calling Opens Vast Service Opportunities for Carriers By Huawei
Huawei Unveils the F5G Premium All-Optical Network, Enabling ISPs to Stride into the High-Growth Era By Huawei
Next-gen DPI restores visibility of encrypted IP traffic By IPOQUE
How du Leads In One Of The World’s Top 5G Markets By Huawei
How Huawei Is Accelerating Innovation & Efficiency For Customers By Kevin Casey
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE