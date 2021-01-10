Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoCable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo5G Next Wave and Service Evolution5G Transport & Networking StrategiesThe Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Edge Computing Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Services

Orange fails to land partner for ailing bank business

News Analysis Iain Morris, International Editor 10/1/2021
Comment (0)

A bit of French swagger was apparent when Orange launched its inaugural banking service in 2017. Seeing itself as the disruptor in a moribund market, it had bought a majority stake in Groupama Banque – which then served about half a million customers – as an entry point the year before. Months later, the telco set out to prove that donning a pinstripe and mastering the finer points of personal finance was pas de problème.

It hasn't quite worked out as planned. Surveys showed that about a third of its customers were interested in Orange's banking service, said Laurent Paillassot, then head of Orange's mobile financial services business, in early 2016. In France alone, this would, at the time, have implied about 9 million people were ready to bank with the telco. Yet customer numbers across both France and Spain, where Orange has also taken its banking service, had not even hit 1.6 million by the end of June.

Orange seemed to have lost some of that original swagger by late 2019, when its stated target was to serve nearly 5 million customers by the end of 2023. Even this looks ambitious. Orange is currently signing up more than 40,000 new customers every month, it revealed in a statement published today. At that rate of growth, it would be on course for less than 3 million in the next two-and-a-half years.

Orange CEO Stephane Richard faces criticism over his bank move.
Orange CEO Stephane Richard faces criticism over his bank move.

Profitability looks more distant, as well. The goal announced in late 2019 was to break even at the European banking business toward the end of 2023. By March this year, CEO Stephane Richard was telling French newspaper Le Figaro that he did not expect to stem losses until late 2024. Since the start of 2018, operating losses have totalled €627 million ($727 million), according to Orange's financial statements.

The latest negative is an apparent failure to find a new partner to replace Groupama. The hunt started when Groupama decided not to participate in the last capital increase, diluting its stake in the business from 35% to 22%. "So we started looking for a new partner, possibly to replace Groupama, in order to support the second phase of Orange Bank's development and its development in Europe and Africa," Richard told Le Figaro in March. "If we do not find a new partner, we will continue the venture alone."

The lack of interest in becoming Orange's partner was confirmed today when the telco acquired Groupama's remaining stake and announced a €230 million ($267 million) capital increase in the bank. Orange said it would maintain a commercial relationship with Groupama, but no other investment partner was unveiled, and Orange is now the bank's sole owner.

Ce n'est pas un catastrophe

It would be wrong to describe the bank foray as an outright catastrophe, or even to frame it as another example of telco failure to branch out beyond connectivity. Among French telecom customers who have opened a bank account, spending has doubled, says Orange. In Spain, the main benefit appears to have been a sharp reduction in churn, which has halved among customers of both a telecom and bank service.

Moreover, losses are expected to narrow significantly this year as net banking income (NBI) rises and management costs fall. NBI was up 57% for the first six months, to €53 million ($61 million), and the operating loss of €77 million ($89 million) was €10 million ($11.6 million) less than Orange reported a year earlier. Investment in processes over the last three years means management costs per customer have dropped 35% since 2018.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

Still, the highly competitive French bank sector has been harder to crack than Orange expected. During the launch phase, executives made a big deal of Orange's technological sophistication versus older rivals. But ownership of a mobile network is no prerequisite for the launch of a mobile banking app. A "virtual assistant" powered by artificial intelligence certainly looked impressive, but it was based on IBM Watson rather than in-house expertise. Crédit Mutuel, a French bank boasting 34.6 million customers altogether, relies on the same technology.

Supporters also reckoned that consumers would value the convenience and affordability of a one-stop shop for all their communications and banking needs. Taken to the extreme, this approach would have one organization responsible for all household services, from finance and energy to broadband and entertainment. Yet this could repel some customers as much as it appeals to others. Orange itself is worried about dependence on one or two critical suppliers. Why should the average person feel any different?

Should telcos become banks?
(Source: Light Reading survey in late 2019)
(Source: Light Reading survey in late 2019)

It is far too soon, however, to pass any final judgement on Orange's bank business. Financial indicators are improving, and the capital increase announced today will support the development of new features. A new marketing campaign should also raise awareness. "This new ambitious phase, which reflects Orange Group's fundamental values, will give rise to a new advertising slogan that will be revealed on Sunday on TV and digital channels," said Paul de Leusse, Orange Bank's CEO, in today's statement.

During a Light Reading survey carried out in late 2019, 88% of 189 respondents answered no when asked if telcos should become banks as part of diversification efforts. Since then, Richard has lashed out at criticism of his strategy. "In this country, as soon as you leave your area of expertise and take risks, you are ridiculed," he told Le Figaro in March. Orange will have to do a lot better to silence the critics.

Related posts:

— Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
eBook: Monetize the Enterprise - 6 Ways to Capture the B2B Opportunity
eBook: The 3 Key Digital Mediation Challenges - And How to Solve Them
Case Study: APAC CSP Boosts Efficiency of Enterprise Operations with CSG
vRAN Value Proposition and Cost Modeling
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 12, 2021, Breakfast Event
Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 13, 2021, Breakfast Event
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
October 19-21, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
November 2-4, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
November 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
November 30 - December 2, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
October 6, 2021 Fixed Wireless Finally Fixed: Broadband Service Providers Report on Tarana's Game-Changing Impact
October 7, 2021 Open RAN 2021 Operator Survey: Results & Analysis
October 7, 2021 Maximum Benefits From Disruptive mmWave Technology for FWA Services
October 12, 2021 Delivering the 5G Promises to the Success of Industry Digital Transformation
October 14, 2021 Intelligent Orchestration and Management of 5G Edge Services
October 14, 2021 Managing the Home Broadband Experience - Taking your Subscribers to the next generation of Wi-Fi
October 19, 2021 5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
October 20, 2021 Quantifying and collecting the benefits of IP network automation
October 21, 2021 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Lighting Up Coherent Optics
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Unlock 5G Network Potential With Predictive Analytics By RADCOM
Timing and Synchronization Are Key to 5G By Kashif Hussain, Wireless Solutions Director, VIAVI Solutions
IIoT in Power Utilities: From SCADA to Smart Grid By Michael Krieger, Light Reading Contributor, for RAD
Getting Results From IP Network Automation By Mike Thompson, IP Network Automation Practice Leader, Nokia
Driving Trends and Emerging Technologies in Optical Networks By Infinera
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of broadband and fiber as infrastructure By Gary Bolton, Fiber Broadband Association
A new king is crowned in the cloud By John Giere, President and CEO of Optiva, Inc.
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE