Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond5G Next Wave Digital SymposiumCloud Native World Digital SymposiumOpen RAN World Digital ConferenceAsia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Edge Computing Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium Service Provider Security Strategies for the Enterprise
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Services

Orange banks on new banking partner for Orange Bank

News Analysis Anne Morris, Contributing Editor, Light Reading 3/4/2021
Comment (0)

France-based telecoms group Orange is looking for a new partner to help it develop its online banking business, but CEO Stéphane Richard has insisted that there are no plans to sell or give up control of the Orange Bank unit and said it remains a strategic project for Orange.

In an interview with French broadsheet Le Figaro (paywall applies), Richard said the priority "is to continue to develop Orange Bank with a partner who shares our ambitions and contributes to our industrial project."

Les Echos (paywall applies) had reported that Orange's search for a new investor could lead to the sale of a controlling stake in Orange Bank, which Orange launched in 2017 as part of efforts to diversify its revenue stream.

At present, Groupama, a French insurer, now owns 22% of Orange Bank and Orange controls the remaining 78%. However, Richard said Groupama has shown signs of stepping back from Orange Bank in recent months. For example, the insurer did not participate in the most recent capital increase and thus diluted its stake from 35% to 22%.

"So we started looking for a new partner, possibly to replace Groupama, in order to support the second phase of Orange Bank's development and its development in Europe and Africa. If we do not find a new partner, we will continue the venture alone," Richard said.

The telco launched banking services in Spain in 2019 and Orange Bank Africa in Côte d'Ivoire last year, in collaboration with banker-insurer NSIA.

The Orange Bank business segment has now been renamed mobile financial services, "to reflect the gradual integration of new activities within the segment" according to Orange.

Keeping calm and carrying on

Le Figaro pointed out that Orange Bank has accumulated losses of €643 million ($774 million) in three years. Richard appeared pretty relaxed about the situation, telling the paper "we are not worried" and indicating that this was consistent with what the group had planned.

He said Orange Bank should reach equilibrium in 2024, a year later than originally planned. He also pointed out that the bank now has 1.3 million users in Europe and 500,000 in Africa.

Richard said the group would prefer to find a banking partner with the right expertise and assets to help build up Orange Bank, and said several expressions of interest have been received. "We are convinced that there are significant synergies between the banking world and that of telecoms," he said.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

Richard conceded that it had been more difficult to start up a banking unit than expected. But he said the situation has much improved since Paul de Leusse, deputy CEO of Orange, took responsibility for mobile financial services.

Richard also took the opportunity to have a dig at some of the prevailing views in France's business sector. He said he had been disappointed at the eagerness of some to predict the demise of Orange Bank. "In this country, as soon as you leave your area of expertise and take risks, you are ridiculed," he said.

Related posts:

— Anne Morris, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
vRAN Value Proposition and Cost Modeling
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
March 9-11, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cloud Native World Digital Symposium
March 23-25, 2021, Digital Conference
Open RAN World Digital Conference
April 6-8, 2021, Digital Conference
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
April 13, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
April 15, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
April 28-29, 2021, Digital Conference
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 4, 2021 5G: A view from the front seats
March 9, 2021 5G Video: Designing the future of boundless experiences
March 9, 2021 5G Next Wave Digital Symposium - Day 1
March 10, 2021 How Open RAN Technologies Will Change Mobile Networks in the Future
March 11, 2021 5G Next Wave Digital Symposium - Day 2
March 16, 2021 5 Steps to Make IPTV Easy
March 16, 2021 How Open RAN Technologies Will Change Mobile Networks in the Future
March 17, 2021 Wi-Fi 6 – Separating the magic from the myth
March 17, 2021 vRAN, Open RAN and the Path Towards Mobile Networks Modernization
March 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: What's New with DAA & Flexible MAC
March 24, 2021 5G: Unlocking Value, Beyond Connectivity
April 1, 2021 Innovations in Unlocking Subscriber and Network Serviceability Through Location Intelligence
April 6, 2021 Open RAN World Digital Conference - Day 1
April 8, 2021 Open RAN World Digital Conference - Day 2
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
May 20, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
June 17, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
July 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
August 19, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
September 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
October 21, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Lowering the Latency
November 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Scenario-Based Openness Is Essential for 1+N Networks to Move Towards Autonomous Driving By Huawei
ZTE Is Committed to Empowering Different Industries With Digital Technology By Ling Zhi, Vice President, ZTE
Continuous 5G Evolution for Building an Engine of All-Industry Digitalization – Dr. Tong Wen, Huawei Fellow and CTO of Huawei Wireless By Huawei
Huawei's 'Ultra-Simplified' 5G RAN Solutions Could Help MNOs Address the Needs of Consumers and Businesses By Huawei
ZTE Is Striving to Help Operators in Various Countries to Achieve Digital Technology Development in 5G SA Deployment By Zhang Jianpeng, SVP and Head of Global Marketing, ZTE
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Zoom Phone available through Lumen: Will you answer the call? By Craig Richter, Lumen
From 5G to 6G: What could it look like? By Nermin Mohamed, Wind River
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE