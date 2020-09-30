OpenVault launches European subsidiary

HOBOKEN, N.J., and Berlin, Germany – OpenVault a global provider of industry analytics and SaaS technology solutions for broadband operators, today announced that it has set the stage for significantly increased market activity in Europe with the establishment of a wholly owned subsidiary based in Berlin.

OpenVault Europe GmbH has been created to meet growing market demand for OpenVault's market-leading solutions and insights that help broadband service providers manage network performance and optimize customer experiences. The company's cloud-based solutions are offered through a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business model and generate actionable data that can be used to anticipate residential and business broadband trends.

Mark Trudeau, CEO of OpenVault, will be CEO for both companies, supported by a dedicated OpenVault Europe team for technical support and business development.

