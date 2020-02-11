Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
5G Transport & Network StrategiesGlobal Telecoms AwardsSD-WAN Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2020 Digital SymposiumOpen RAN Ecosystem
Events Archives
5G Ecosystem Digital SymposiumDistributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming VideoCable Next-Gen Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Services

Ooredoo recovers slightly in Q3; CEO to retire

News Analysis Anne Morris, Contributing Editor, Light Reading 11/2/2020
Comment (0)

Qatar-based Ooredoo reported a moderate improvement in its financial performance for the third quarter of 2020 compared to the second quarter and first half of the year, which were adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the July-September period, group revenue fell by 2% year-on-year to QAR7.3 billion (US$2 billion), while EBITDA also dropped 2% to QAR3.25 billion ($893 million). However, net profit increased by a whopping 53% to QAR650 million ($179 million), which the operator appears to have attributed to a more favorable foreign exchange environment.

In the first three quarters of the year, revenue was 3% lower year-on-year at QAR 21.4 billion ($5.9 billion), while EBITDA dropped 4% to QAR9.25 billion ($2.5 billion). The net profit for the period grew by 16% to QAR1.47 billion ($404 million).

Ooredoo also announced that Group CEO Sheikh Saud Bin Nasser Al Thani is to retire at the end of this year. At the same time, the operator said Aziz Ahmad Fakhroo has been appointed managing director of Ooredoo Group, although it did not clearly indicate if Aziz is to take over the helm and fulfill CEO duties in future.

COVID-19 continues to make its mark

Ooredoo attributed the 3% decline in revenue during the first nine months to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, with a reduction in handset sales and roaming business as well as macroeconomic weakness in some markets. "This was partially offset by growth in Indonesia," the operator added.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

Ooredoo is active in ten markets in the Middle East, North Africa and Southeast Asia and said conditions had been particularly challenging in Algeria, Kuwait, Iraq and Oman. The group was able to expand its customer base by 3% to 119 million customers, boosted by additions in Indonesia and Myanmar during the first nine months.

The operator said most of its markets were able to report revenue growth in the third quarter compared to the April-June period.

Some 5G progress

Ooredoo provided limited details of its 5G expansion, noting only that Ooredoo Oman increased 5G coverage further. The group has already launched 5G in Qatar, Kuwait and Oman, and is trialing 5G services in Indonesia, Myanmar and Maldives.

On Monday, Indosat Ooredoo said Huawei would be "one of its strategic partners" to build a programmable, 5G-ready transport network supported by segment routing IPv6 (SRv6).

In March this year, Ooredoo awarded a 5G contract to the China-based vendor covering Kuwait, Oman, Indonesia, Tunisia and the Maldives. It has also launched a 5G cloud-native core network using Nokia equipment in Qatar and has been testing 5G and 4G carrier aggregation tests over 200MHz of bandwidth with Ericsson.

The operator has also partnered with ZTE for 5G development in Mynamar.

Related posts:

— Anne Morris, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
The Role of the Radio Intelligent Controller (RIC) in Open RAN Systems
Why ROADMs are an Essential Fiber Optic Technology
Centralized Monitoring: Ensuring a Healthy Network and Enhanced Customer Experiences
Access-to-Core Optical Transport Network Switching: Delivering Rapid Provisioning of Layer 1 Business Services
Time to Turn the Lights Out on SONET
ESG Research White Paper: The Latest Insights with Cybersecurity
Video: Confidently secure your business with SecureX
Reimagine Security with a Security Platform Approach
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Transport & Network Strategies
November 3-5, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Global Telecoms Awards
November 6, 2020, London, UK
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
November 12, 2020, One Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2020 Digital Symposium
November 23-24, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Open RAN Ecosystem
December 8-10, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
November 3, 2020 5G Transport & Network Strategies Day 1
November 4, 2020 Why Industry 4.0 Needs an Intelligent Edge
November 4, 2020 PAM4 or Coherent? An Optical Access Reach Review
November 5, 2020 5G Transport & Network Strategies Day 2
November 10, 2020 2020 Open RAN Operator Survey: Measuring Progress and Looking Ahead to Open RAN at Scale
November 10, 2020 Scaling Telco Expertise With OpenShift Kubernetes Operators
November 11, 2020 The Enterprise Edge: Extending the Cloud Everywhere
November 11, 2020 Network Disaggregation at the Edge With the Open SD-Edge Platform
November 11, 2020 5G for growth: How 5G will accelerate innovation across industries
November 12, 2020 Designing a better 5G
November 12, 2020 SDWAN Digital Symposium
November 16, 2020 How to Build a Cloud-Native CDN and Bring Scalability to the Edge
November 16, 2020 The Power of Integrating Security and Networking in Service Provider Networks
November 17, 2020 Efficient Path and Slice Management with Automation
November 17, 2020 How Service Providers Can Profit From Microsoft Direct Routing
November 19, 2020 Accelerating 5G With the Network Digital Twin
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
November 22, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium Day One
November 23, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium Day Two
November 24, 2020 Game On: Enhance Your 5G Network to Support the Next Level of Service Experience
December 8, 2020 Open RAN Ecosystem Symposium Day One
December 10, 2020 Open RAN Ecosystem Symposium Day Two
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G Changes the World, IT Connects the Future By Dr. Tan Lili, General Manager of the Information System Department, Guangdong Mobile
Why Containerized Probes Are Needed for In-Depth Subscriber Analytics and Advanced Troubleshooting for 5G By Michal Fridman, VP Marketing and Business Development, Radcom
Building Safe, Productive Workspaces in the Office and at Home By Leonard Callejo, Director, Online Marketing, Cisco Webex.com
Huawei Launches All-Scenario Intelligent Connectivity Solutions By Huawei
Huawei's Ryan Ding: Intelligent Experiences Unlock New Value By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Is the COVID-19 pandemic a catalyst for the fourth industrial revolution? By Javier Ger, Telecom Argentina & Claudio Saes, Bell Labs Consulting
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE