Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumNext-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond5G Next Wave Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Service Provider Security Strategies for the EnterpriseOpen RAN EcosystemNGON & DCI World Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Services

Ooredoo posts Q4 sick note

News Analysis Ken Wieland, contributing editor 2/15/2021
Comment (0)

Financial reporting season can sometimes feel like being in a special type of hospital casualty ward these days, where telcos – battered and bruised by the pandemic – either arrive on a gurney or come hobbling through the swing doors on crutches.

They typically put a brave face on their predicament, muttering the financial equivalents of "it's only a scratch" – there's been a bit of an uptick quarter-on-quarter, for example, or ICT growth is helping to offset declines in roaming revenue – but some are clearly in serious pain.

Financially muscle-bound Ooredoo Group is among the new admissions today, showing typical pandemic symptoms as well as a forex-related injury.

Market deviations: Myanmar was one of the brighter spots in a mixed bag of results for Ooredoo. (Source: Wayan Vota on Flickr CC2.0)
Market deviations: Myanmar was one of the brighter spots in a mixed bag of results for Ooredoo.
(Source: Wayan Vota on Flickr CC2.0)

Show me the charts

Consolidated Q4 revenue from the ten markets in which the Qatar-based Group has a presence – stretching across the Middle East, North Africa and Asia – dropped 6%, year-on-year, to QAR7.45 billion (US$2.05 billion).

Reduction in handset sales and roaming business, as well as "macroeconomic weakness in some of our markets," helped explain the dip in performance, although the fall would have been steeper were it not for some top line growth in Indonesia, Myanmar and Palestine.

EBITDA fell 9% over the same period, to QAR2.88 billion ($0.79 billion), giving an EBITDA margin of 39%. For Ooredoo's full-year 2020 the EBITDA margin was 42%, indicating Q4 was a particularly bruising period on this metric.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

Thumbing down the Q4 clipboard also reveals a severe hemorrhaging in net profits attributed to Ooredoo shareholders. So much so that it amounted to a loss of QR342 million ($93.9 million) compared with a net profit of QAR460 million ($126.4 million) in Q4 2019.

The loss was not entirely pandemic-related, however. Ooredoo explained that the drop was "mainly due to the devaluation of the Iraqi dinar and a one off impairment from an investment."

For full-year 2020, Ooredoo posted a net profit of QAR1.13 billion ($310 million), down 35% from the previous year.

Ooredoo nonetheless maintains it's in good shape overall, "with healthy cash reserves and liquidity levels."

As if to try and underline the point, the company's board recommended the distribution of a cash dividend of QAR 0.25 ($0.07) per share.

Related posts:

— Ken Wieland, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
vRAN Value Proposition and Cost Modeling
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 16-18, 2021, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
February 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond
March 4-2, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
March 11-9, 2021, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
March 16-17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cloud Native World Digital Symposium
March 25-23, 2021, Digital Conference
Open RAN World Digital Conference
April 8-6, 2021, Digital Conference
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
April 15, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
April 29-28, 2021, Digital Conference
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
February 16, 2021 Optical Networks Symposium - Day 1
February 17, 2021 How to build high-performance 5G networks with vRAN and O-RAN?
February 18, 2021 Optical Networks Symposium - Day 2
February 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Making the Most of DOCSIS OFDMA
February 23, 2021 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
February 25, 2021 Deploy the 5G future faster with Network Lifecycle Automation
March 2, 2021 Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond - Day One
March 3, 2021 5G Core Operator Survey: Charting Deployment of Cloud Native 5G Core at Mass Market Scale
March 4, 2021 5G: A view from the front seats
March 4, 2021 Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond - Day Two
March 9, 2021 5G Video: Designing the future of boundless experiences
March 16, 2021 5 Steps to Make IPTV Easy
March 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: What's New with DAA & Flexible MAC
March 24, 2021 5G: Unlocking Value, Beyond Connectivity
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
May 20, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
June 17, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
July 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
August 19, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
September 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
October 21, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Lowering the Latency
November 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Technology and Industry Trend: Huawei Launches Top Ten Trends of Site Power By Huawei
How SK Telecom Is Monetizing the 5G Opportunity By David Trigg, Global Vice President, Market Development, Telecom Systems Business, Dell
5G and the Sustainable Future: A Look to 2025 By Harri Holma, Nokia Bell Labs Fellow and Peter Merz, Head of Standardization and Research, Nokia Bell Labs
Global LTE Yearly Review 2020: Still in Its Prime By Tian Zhongyi, Chief Editor, China ICT Media
5G-Rich Messaging Is a Potent Upgrade From A2P SMS for Business Messaging By Pamela Clark-Dickson, for ZTE
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Unleash experience-first networking with Juniper Paragon Automation By Brendan Gibbs, Juniper Networks
A translation guide to marketing speak By Rob Gelphman, Marketing and Investor Relations Consultant
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE