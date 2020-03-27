Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Taking Streaming Video to the Next LevelCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights Awards
Live Events Archives
2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business StrategiesCable Next-Gen Europe
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Services

OneWeb reportedly heads into bankruptcy and SpaceX might be next

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 3/27/2020
Comment (0)

OneWeb – one of several companies hoping to sell Internet connections from space – could file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy as soon as Friday, according to a report in the Financial Times.

The report follows a similar one from Bloomberg on March 19 warning that OneWeb executives were contemplating bankruptcy. OneWeb itself confirmed last week it had conducted layoffs that, TechCrunch reported, were as high as 10% of its workforce.

Citing unnamed sources, the FT reported Friday that OneWeb – which has so far raised a whopping $3.4 billion from investors including SoftBank, Virgin Group, Qualcomm and Bharti Enterprises – had attempted to secure as much as $2 billion more from struggling SoftBank, but the financial upheaval caused by the spread of the new coronavirus recently brought an end to those talks. The publication reported that most of OneWeb's 500 employees will likely be out of a job by next week, and that satellite production in the company's manufacturing facility in Florida will cease as a result.

OneWeb has so far put roughly 70 low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellites into space, well below its initial goal of around 600 for commercial service in the latter part of 2020. The company declined to comment on the FT's report.

Eyes turn to Musk
What's more noteworthy is the shadow OneWeb's struggles cast over SpaceX's Starlink efforts. SpaceX – backed by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk – is working to get its own Starlink-branded constellation of LEO satellites into space via its Starship space-transportation business.

But, according to analyst Tim Farrar with TMF Associates, SpaceX has been working this year to drum up extra money for its orbital ambitions. For example, Farrar pointed to a Wall Street Journal report indicating that SpaceX is lobbying FCC officials to make Starlink eligible for the agency's $20.4 billion Rural Digital Opportunity Fund. The FCC will begin doling out money from the fund in October to telecom companies that agree to offer Internet connections in rural parts of the US.

That money is clearly of interest to Musk and his Starlink initiative, considering he said earlier this month that one of his main goals for the business is to "be in the not-bankrupt category."

Even more pressing, Farrar noted that SpaceX has failed to raise the money it had hoped for. He pointed to comments from the company on March 9 indicating interest in raising $500 million, but a filing on March 13 showing the company raised just $221 million. "That's no more than two months of cash burn at SpaceX's current rate of spend," Farrar wrote.

"SpaceX is currently heading on autopilot towards a concrete wall of bankruptcy," Farrar concluded, noting that the company could seek funds from the US government considering it has taken over some of the space work that NASA used to do.

Why this matters
Many in the telecom industry have been watching with interest the evolution of the LEO Internet-from-space industry. After all, OneWeb's initial satellites clocked 400 Mbit/s downloads with 32-millisecond latency in receivers on the ground – figures roughly comparable to terrestrial cable, fiber and 5G offerings.

OneWeb has said those speeds will help it target a wide variety of market sectors, including selling Internet services to regular customers as well as connections for businesses and government uses. The company has also said it can supply backhaul connections for remote 5G cell towers.

Musk himself said earlier this month at a satellite trade show that "Starlink is not some huge threat to telcos. I want to be super clear: it is not."

But Musk's reported interest in the FCC's RDOF program tells a slightly different story, particularly if Starlink bids directly against the likes of Windstream, CenturyLink and others for a slice of the FCC's rural broadband funding.

However, if the COVID-19 financial crisis deepens, the nascent LEO satellite Internet industry could well be put on an indefinite – and potentially financially crushing – hold.

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
White Paper: How cable operators can win the gaming war
White Paper: Making the case for Remote PHY 2.0
White Paper: Transform Cable Hubs into Application-Centric Cloud Sites
White Paper: A Case for SmartWiFi from Shaw Business
Simplify your network cybersecurity compliance verification and reporting with Cisco Crosswork Trust Insights
Infographic: Top 5 reasons to choose Cisco SD-WAN
Video: Benefits of SD-WAN
Connected Tech Helps Cities Conserve Resources and Reduce Costs
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 20, 2020, Now an Online Seminar
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 25-27, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Austin Convention Center,Texas
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020, Venue TBC, Austin, Texas
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 31, 2020 Business Continuity and Enabling a Secure Mobile Workforce
April 2, 2020 Assessing Digital Telco Maturity Levels
April 7, 2020 Monetizing Enterprise Connectivity Services to Achieve New B2B Growth
April 8, 2020 How to Avoid Turning Mass Fiber Deployments into an OPEX Vortex
April 8, 2020 Driving Enterprise Digital Transformation With SD-WAN – Hear from Sprint, Wind Stream and CBTS
April 9, 2020 Current Security Case Studies in 5G/IoT and MSSP
April 15, 2020 5G Is Redefining Transport Networks – Are You on Board?
April 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Playing with PON
April 22, 2020 400G Pluggable Coherent Optics – Accelerating Validation and Deployment
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Build Optical Cross-Connect Transport Networks With the Lowest per-Bit Cost By Huawei
Whale Cloud's 5G Master Solution Optimizes Operators' Monetization Capability By Zhengcang Xiao, CTO, Whale Cloud International
Innovating to Unleash the Value of Fixed Networks in the 5G Era By Fang Hui, Vice President, ZTE
ZTE's 5G Common Core Powers Value Creation With Next-Generation Network Solutions By Weibin Wang, ZTE
China Mobile (Chengdu) Adopts Huawei BusinessPON Solution to Upgrade Private Line Services, Greatly Improving User Experience By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE