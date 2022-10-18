Omdia: Digital suppliers gain opportunities as workforces remain hybrid or remote

LONDON – Organizations have rapidly accelerated efforts to deliver a modern, mobile and digitally enabled workplace according to the latest Omdia - Future of Work suite of reports. The results highlight that for many, this may mean revisiting their existing vendor relationships, as 73% of businesses report they are reconsidering their existing digital provider partnerships; moreover, this figure increases to 81% for organizations with 10,000 employees and above.

The world of work continues to undergo significant change as businesses look to meet the evolving demands of a more hybrid and mobile-first workforce. Additional takeaways from the reports include:

Anywhere vs tethered workforce - Over the next two years, 48% of the total workforce will work in a mobile or hybrid fashion. Organizations will need to invest in infrastructure, technologies and digital capabilities that support a variety of work styles.

Robust workplace transformation budgets - 41% of businesses plan to increase their workplace transformation budgets by 5% or more in the coming year. When selecting a new digital partner, organizations will look for partners that have proven cyber security experience (37%), best of breed digital solutions (35%), a strong set of professional services (33%) and other outsourced services (30%).

Employee productivity and collaboration - Nearly 50% of enterprises believe employee productivity and collaboration have improved through remote and mobile working, while 25% believe it has worsened. Employee productivity, communication and collaboration and employee retention are all impacted by the overall experience an organization delivers, and businesses must make improving the experience a strategic imperative.

