Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
5G Transport & Network StrategiesGlobal Telecoms AwardsSD-WAN Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2020 Digital SymposiumOpen RAN Ecosystem
Events Archives
5G Ecosystem Digital SymposiumDistributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming VideoCable Next-Gen Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Services

Ofcom imposes locked phones ban in the UK

News Analysis Anne Morris, Contributing Editor, Light Reading 10/27/2020
Comment (0)

Ofcom, the UK communications regulator, has carried out its threat of implementing new rules that ban the sale of "locked" phones.

BT/EE, Tesco Mobile and Vodafone still sell handsets that cannot be used on other networks unless they are "unlocked," which can cost around £10 (US$13).

However, Ofcom's research discovered nearly half of all customers who try to unlock their device find it difficult, with long delays, dodgy codes and loss of service not uncommon.

I told you so: Ofcom had given UK operators ample warning they planned to ban locked devices if they had to. (Source: Luke Ow on Unsplash)
I told you so: Ofcom had given UK operators ample warning they planned to ban locked devices if they had to.
(Source: Luke Ow on Unsplash)

"So, following consultation, we have confirmed that mobile companies will be banned from selling locked phones. This will allow people to move to a different network with their existing handset, hassle-free. The new rules will come in from December 2021," Ofcom said.

O2 UK, Three UK and Virgin Mobile UK decided to drop the "locked" device approach some time ago. Ofcom said O2 started selling unlocked devices in April 2018, Virgin Mobile in 2015 and Three in 2014.

"Three said that it changed its approach in part to improve customer experience, in light of the frustration that device locking can cause customers. We note that many smaller providers do not sell locked devices," the regulator added.

Digging their heels in

It seems that others have not been so keen to set their users free from what is increasingly regarded as an unfair practice to prevent customers from swapping their provider.

According to Ofcom, these providers have said that they lock devices to protect the subsidy they have invested in them.

"In particular, Tesco Mobile argued that these were important for pay as you go (PAYG) devices because the customer has not signed up to a contract. BT/EE and Vodafone also said that device locking helps protect them from fraud," Ofcom said.

Ofcom was clearly unmoved by such arguments.

Selina Chadha, Ofcom's connectivity director, said: "We know that lots of people can be put off from switching because their handset is locked. So we're banning mobile companies from selling locked phones, which will save people time, money and effort – and help them unlock better deals."

Easy switch

The ban on locked devices forms part of a broader package of measures Ofcom is introducing, most of which reflect the new European Electronic Communications Code (EECC).

Other measures include the right to have a summary of the main terms of a contract in writing before signing up.

This will include aspects such as the length of the contract and prices, as well as minimum Internet speeds.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

Ofcom also wants to make it easier for customers to switch between broadband networks.

The regulator said that while customers can easily switch between providers such as BT, Sky and TalkTalk on Openreach's copper network, "customers moving to a different broadband network – such as Virgin Media, CityFibre, Gigaclear or Hyperoptic – need to manage the switch themselves."

In accordance with the EECC, Ofcom plans to implement new rules by December 2022 that will put the onus on a customer's new provider to take control of the switching process.

"Also, our new rules include requirements that a switch is carried out in the shortest possible time and on the date agreed by the customer," Ofcom said.

Other changes include a ban on service and device bundles with commitment periods of longer than 24 months, with effect from December 2021.

Related posts:

— Anne Morris, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
ESG Research White Paper: The Latest Insights with Cybersecurity
Video: Confidently secure your business with SecureX
Reimagine Security with a Security Platform Approach
Simplify your Security with the Broadest, Most Integrated Platform
Reduce Complexity with a Built In Platform Experience
SD WAN: The New Landscape for Networking
Frost & Sullivan Webinar: Managed versus DIY SD WAN
Video: Benefits of SD-WAN
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Transport & Network Strategies
November 3-5, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Global Telecoms Awards
November 6, 2020, London, UK
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
November 12, 2020, One Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2020 Digital Symposium
November 23-24, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Open RAN Ecosystem
December 8-10, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
October 28, 2020 Open vRAN Promises to Change the Mobile Access Network From Procurement to Performance
October 28, 2020 Digital Transformation Paves the Way for 5G and Beyond
October 29, 2020 Edge Cloud – Monetizing Your Beachfront Property
November 3, 2020 5G Transport & Network Strategies Day 1
November 4, 2020 Why Industry 4.0 Needs an Intelligent Edge
November 4, 2020 PAM4 or Coherent? An Optical Access Reach Review
November 5, 2020 5G Transport & Network Strategies Day 2
November 10, 2020 2020 Open RAN Operator Survey: Measuring Progress and Looking Ahead to Open RAN at Scale
November 11, 2020 The Enterprise Edge: Extending the Cloud Everywhere
November 11, 2020 5G for growth: How 5G will accelerate innovation across industries
November 12, 2020 Designing a better 5G
November 12, 2020 SDWAN Digital Symposium
November 16, 2020 How to Build a Cloud-Native CDN and Bring Scalability to the Edge
November 16, 2020 The Power of Integrating Security and Networking in Service Provider Networks
November 17, 2020 How Service Providers Can Profit From Microsoft Direct Routing
November 19, 2020 Accelerating 5G With the Network Digital Twin
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
November 22, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium Day One
November 23, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium Day Two
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Why Containerized Probes Are Needed for In-Depth Subscriber Analytics and Advanced Troubleshooting for 5G By Michal Fridman, VP Marketing and Business Development, Radcom
Building Safe, Productive Workspaces in the Office and at Home By Leonard Callejo, Director, Online Marketing, Cisco Webex.com
Huawei Launches All-Scenario Intelligent Connectivity Solutions By Huawei
Huawei's Ryan Ding: Intelligent Experiences Unlock New Value By Huawei
What Is BGP Security and Why Does Your Network Need It? By Cisco Systems
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Is the COVID-19 pandemic a catalyst for the fourth industrial revolution? By Javier Ger, Telecom Argentina & Claudio Saes, Bell Labs Consulting
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE