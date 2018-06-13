& cplSiteName &

Vodafone-Idea Merger Enters Last Leg

Gagandeep Kaur
6/15/2018
50%
50%

The long-anticipated merger between Vodafone India and Idea Cellular is nearing completion, with the operators putting the final touches to the deal and clearing regulatory barriers.

The two companies recently announced the managers of the individual circles (or service areas) of the merged entity. Idea Cellular Ltd. and Vodafone India will each have executives in charge of nine circles, with some of those managers already in place.

The latest staffing moves came after India's Department of Telecommunications (DoT) had appeared to put a spanner in the works of the proposed merger. Reports suggested the DoT had asked the two companies to clear license fees, spectrum usage charges and one-time spectrum payments before it would approve the merger, which would create the country's largest telco, with a combined user base of 430 million subscribers.

However, it has now emerged that India's government has agreed to let the companies clear all dues after the merger. Together, the two operators owe the government a total of 190 billion Indian rupees ($2.8 billion) in regulatory fees, including INR91.3 billion ($1.35 billion) from Vodafone and INR97.3 billion ($1.4 billion) from Idea.

Consolidation and new name
Idea Cellular has also called for an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on 26 June to approve changing the company's name to Vodafone Idea Limited. (See Vodafone, Idea Strike $23B Deal to Form India's Biggest Telco.)

The EGM will further make a decision on the raising of INR150 billion ($2.2 billion) through debt instruments. Vodafone, meanwhile, has said it will invest INR80 billion ($1.1 billion) in the merged entity.

Ahead of the merger, the operators have been consolidating their businesses by selling related entities and subsidiaries. Both Vodafone and Idea have sold their tower assets to US-based ATC Telecom Infrastructure Private Limited. Idea is getting INR40 billion ($59 million) from selling 9,900 towers, while Vodafone has sold 10,926 for INR38.5 billion ($570 million).

Idea Cellular earlier this year sold an 11.5% stake in Indus Towers, the country's largest telecom tower company. Vodafone continues to hold a 42% stake in that business, a majority of which is owned by Bharti Airtel.

With most of the hurdles out of the way, the Vodafone-Idea deal is nearly at the finishing line.

The combined entity would be the country's largest operator. Though its shareholding structure is not yet known, the contours of the deal suggest Vodafone will own 45.1%, while Aditya Birla Group (the controlling shareholder in Idea) will hold a 26% stake. The rest of the business would then be in the hands of other Idea shareholders.

— Gagandeep Kaur, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
John Chambers is still as passionate about business and innovation as he ever was at Cisco, finds Steve Saunders.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
June 26, 2018, Nice, France
September 12, 2018, Los Angeles, CA
September 24-26, 2018, Westin Westminster, Denver
October 9, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
October 23, 2018, Georgia World Congress Centre, Atlanta, GA
November 7-8, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 8, 2018, The Montcalm by Marble Arch, London
November 15, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
December 4-6, 2018, Lisbon, Portugal
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Slideshow: Light Reading's Big Communications Event Rocks Austin!
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
5G & Industrial Automation: Creating the Factory of the Future
Gabriel Brown, Principal Analyst, Heavy Reading, 6/11/2018
Big Telcos Have Slashed 107K Jobs Since 2015
Iain Morris, News Editor, 6/11/2018
Comcast's Bid for Content, Growth & Whatever Comes Next
Phil Harvey, US News Editor, 6/13/2018
BT's Next CEO: The Candidates
Iain Morris, News Editor, 6/11/2018
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Live Digital Audio

A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Swisscom: Quick off the Blocks With 5G
By Gary Maidment, for Huawei
SAIL the Atlantic With CAMTEL
By Gary Maidment, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives